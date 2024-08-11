Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenn Irwin earned a point in the final British Superbike race of the weekend at Thruxton following a heavy crash in the Sprint race.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider was passed fit to compete and came through from 21st and last on the grid to claim 15th position.

Ryan Vickers won the race on the OMG Grilla Yamaha for a double, with Danny Kent taking second place, 0.150s behind on the McAMS Yamaha.

Kent has signed for a second season in 2025 with Northern Ireland’s Mar-Train Racing team to continue riding the McAMS Yamaha.

British Superbike rider Glenn Irwin with his father Alan at Thruxton. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

Billy McConnell claimed the final place on the podium in third at the Hampshire track, 2.1s behind Vickers.

Championship leader Tommy Bridewell recovered after an issue with his Honda, which caused him to momentarily slow in the chicane as he led the race.

Bridewell dropped down to 11th place but was able to continue and fought his way back into the top six.

The reigning champion leads the title race by 25 points from Kyle Ryde (OMG Grilla Yamaha) after seven rounds, with Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 10 points further adrift in third.

Ryde finished fourth in Race 3 ahead of Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda).

Irwin has slipped to fourth in the standings and is 47 points down on Bridewell.

Andrew Irwin crossed the line in ninth position on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade and is 11th in the standings.

In the Supersport Feature race, Dublin’s Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) won narrowly from Saturday’s Sprint race winner Luke Stapleford (Macadam Racing Triumph).Ben Currie was third on the Oxford Products Ducati ahead of Randalstown rider Eugene McManus (ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati).

Alastair Seeley, third in Saturday’s race, was fifth on the Binch Pro Yamaha while Dungannon’s Cameron Dawson (Gearlink Kawasaki) finished eighth.

Lee Johnston, who is back in action after injury, was 15th on the Ashcourt Racing Triumph.

Four-time champion Kennedy holds a slender lead of five points over Currie in the title race, with Stapleford 22 points further behind in third.

In Sunday’s National Superstock race, Scott Swann was bidding for a double but crashed while leading on the last lap.

Swann won Saturday’s race for his third victory of the season on his Honda Fireblade.