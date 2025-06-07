​Glenn McCormick celebrated a first Scottish MX2 overall victory of the season at Duns.

Across round four of the Scottish Motocross Championship, the Chambers KTM rider qualified second fastest.

During his first race, he advanced to second place on lap five behind the 450 race leader. However, two off-track excursions dropped him to fifth overall, although he remained the first 250 rider to finish.

After a poor start in race two, McCormick fell outside the top 10 before fighting his way back to sixth overall, once again finishing as the top 250 rider.

Neil Campbell and Paul Horton finished third at Canada Heights. (Photo by Campbell Racing)

“I was feeling under the weather but happy with my first overall of the season," said McCormick. “And it was great preparation for the British round at Duns in August.”

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr was the top local MX1 finisher, taking fourth overall on the Apico Honda behind Conrad Mewes. Barr qualified fifth and was in the battle for second in his opening race before fourth at the flag.

“I was on the back of the battle for second before making a mistake on the last lap,” said Barr, who finished fifth after a poor start in race two. “I’m happy enough getting track time and putting in good lap times, considering the British is back at Duns later in the year.”

Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara qualified fourth fastest in MX1 but, after a terrible start, the Moto-Cycle GasGas rider finished sixth.

Lewis Spratt wins the Scottish Cup and Scottish Youth Rookies plate. (Photo by Spratt Racing)

“It was a complete disaster,” he said. “I was well down from the start and crashed on the first lap, followed by another couple of offs before losing my goggles.”

Race two was better, with the local rider running in third before finishing fourth.

“I caught second and ran there for a while but I had to defend from Ben Edwards, who broke my rhythm a bit," said Meara. “And with three laps to go, I made a small mistake...I just need to get that extra edge to get the results over the line but everything is going the right way.”

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt won the overall 125 Youth Rookies class.

Davy Cowan wins Premier Quads overall during round three of the Ulster Championship at Seaforde. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

“I wasn't comfortable in qualifying, ending up fifth; however, in race one, I finished third despite severe arm pump,” said the teenager, who used his spare bike for second then victory.

Armagh’s Ollie Holland won the Grade ‘C’ overall, with Ballyclare’s Samuel Logan second.

The Lisburn sidecar crew of Neil Campbell and Paul Horton finished third overall in the British Championship at Canada Heights.

“It was my first podium since 2017 and Paul’s first British podium in his 18 years of racing,” said Campbell. “We had a steady day and, although the pace wasn't quite there, we managed to gain some luck from someone else’s misfortune.”

Ollie Holland won Grade C at Duns, from Samuel Logan and Sam Cornwall. (Photo by Logan Racing)

Banbridge rider Davy Cowan was the overall Premier Quad winner at Seaforde’s Ulster Championship – with two wins and a second place from Emma Wray and race two winner Paul Edgar.

Double race winner Jamie Wilson lifted overall in the Semi-Experts class, ahead of Sprint ace Travis Toye.