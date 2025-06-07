'Happy' Glenn McCormick clocks up Scottish Championship success first
Across round four of the Scottish Motocross Championship, the Chambers KTM rider qualified second fastest.
During his first race, he advanced to second place on lap five behind the 450 race leader. However, two off-track excursions dropped him to fifth overall, although he remained the first 250 rider to finish.
After a poor start in race two, McCormick fell outside the top 10 before fighting his way back to sixth overall, once again finishing as the top 250 rider.
“I was feeling under the weather but happy with my first overall of the season," said McCormick. “And it was great preparation for the British round at Duns in August.”
Ballyclare’s Martin Barr was the top local MX1 finisher, taking fourth overall on the Apico Honda behind Conrad Mewes. Barr qualified fifth and was in the battle for second in his opening race before fourth at the flag.
“I was on the back of the battle for second before making a mistake on the last lap,” said Barr, who finished fifth after a poor start in race two. “I’m happy enough getting track time and putting in good lap times, considering the British is back at Duns later in the year.”
Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara qualified fourth fastest in MX1 but, after a terrible start, the Moto-Cycle GasGas rider finished sixth.
“It was a complete disaster,” he said. “I was well down from the start and crashed on the first lap, followed by another couple of offs before losing my goggles.”
Race two was better, with the local rider running in third before finishing fourth.
“I caught second and ran there for a while but I had to defend from Ben Edwards, who broke my rhythm a bit," said Meara. “And with three laps to go, I made a small mistake...I just need to get that extra edge to get the results over the line but everything is going the right way.”
Omagh’s Lewis Spratt won the overall 125 Youth Rookies class.
“I wasn't comfortable in qualifying, ending up fifth; however, in race one, I finished third despite severe arm pump,” said the teenager, who used his spare bike for second then victory.
Armagh’s Ollie Holland won the Grade ‘C’ overall, with Ballyclare’s Samuel Logan second.
The Lisburn sidecar crew of Neil Campbell and Paul Horton finished third overall in the British Championship at Canada Heights.
“It was my first podium since 2017 and Paul’s first British podium in his 18 years of racing,” said Campbell. “We had a steady day and, although the pace wasn't quite there, we managed to gain some luck from someone else’s misfortune.”
Banbridge rider Davy Cowan was the overall Premier Quad winner at Seaforde’s Ulster Championship – with two wins and a second place from Emma Wray and race two winner Paul Edgar.
Double race winner Jamie Wilson lifted overall in the Semi-Experts class, ahead of Sprint ace Travis Toye.
Matthew Wilson was unbeaten in the Clubman class - with Evie Travers, Grace McClintock and Kaelin McQuaid taking the honours in the Youth sections as the McKibbins, Andy and Nigel, won the Sidecar prize.