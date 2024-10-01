Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Honda Racing UK’s Andrew Irwin feels he is building momentum heading into the final round of the British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch from October 11-13.

Irwin was in podium contention in the opening race of the weekend at the penultimate Showdown round at Donington Park on Saturday, finishing a close fourth behind his brother Glenn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Carrickfergus man secured a brace of sixth-place finishes in Sunday’s races and is optimistic he can return to the podium in the Showdown finale at Brands, where he claimed a third place in the opening race at the Kent circuit in July.

“I think it was a solid weekend after a difficult couple of rounds with a fourth and two sixth-place finishes,” said Irwin.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Honda Racing's Andrew Irwin in action at Donington Park

“We used Oulton as a building weekend after missing Cadwell [after crashing in practice], and here at Donington we have shown some of that progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I always enjoy coming to Donington, I know we shouldn't look forward to certain tracks, but it is a circuit that I always love racing at and I knew that I could kick into gear heading towards the end of the season.

“It’s nice to get three strong rides and not be too far away from the win. We are working really well as a team and the momentum is building as we head to Brands.

“We were on the podium there earlier in the year and there is no reason why we can’t be there once more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irwin’s Honda team-mate Tommy Bridewell is only four points behind championship leader Kyle Ryde as he bids to retain the title he won in 2023 with the PBM Ducati team.

In the Supersport class, Jack Kennedy took another step towards a fifth British title following a victory and runner-up finish on the Honda Racing machine.

The Dublin rider now holds a healthy advantage of 21 points over Ben Currie with two races remaining at Brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew that I had to take second and take points out of Ben in the championship, which we achieved,” said Kennedy following Sunday’s race.

“I don't think the weekend could have gone any better. We leave the weekend 21 points clear and I am very happy with the job that Honda and myself are doing.