Honda Racing's Andrew Irwin 'building momentum' after 'difficult couple of rounds' in British Superbikes
Irwin was in podium contention in the opening race of the weekend at the penultimate Showdown round at Donington Park on Saturday, finishing a close fourth behind his brother Glenn.
The Carrickfergus man secured a brace of sixth-place finishes in Sunday’s races and is optimistic he can return to the podium in the Showdown finale at Brands, where he claimed a third place in the opening race at the Kent circuit in July.
“I think it was a solid weekend after a difficult couple of rounds with a fourth and two sixth-place finishes,” said Irwin.
“We used Oulton as a building weekend after missing Cadwell [after crashing in practice], and here at Donington we have shown some of that progress.
“I always enjoy coming to Donington, I know we shouldn't look forward to certain tracks, but it is a circuit that I always love racing at and I knew that I could kick into gear heading towards the end of the season.
“It’s nice to get three strong rides and not be too far away from the win. We are working really well as a team and the momentum is building as we head to Brands.
“We were on the podium there earlier in the year and there is no reason why we can’t be there once more.”
Irwin’s Honda team-mate Tommy Bridewell is only four points behind championship leader Kyle Ryde as he bids to retain the title he won in 2023 with the PBM Ducati team.
In the Supersport class, Jack Kennedy took another step towards a fifth British title following a victory and runner-up finish on the Honda Racing machine.
The Dublin rider now holds a healthy advantage of 21 points over Ben Currie with two races remaining at Brands.
“I knew that I had to take second and take points out of Ben in the championship, which we achieved,” said Kennedy following Sunday’s race.
“I don't think the weekend could have gone any better. We leave the weekend 21 points clear and I am very happy with the job that Honda and myself are doing.
“I can't wait for the last round, even though I don't want the season to be over.”
