The 10th anniversary IFS David Wood Memorial Trophy meeting hosts round seven of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit in Co Down on Saturday.

The Motor Cycle Road Racing Club of Ireland’s (MCRRCI) event includes the feature IFS David Wood Trophy Supersport race, supported by Pirelli Tyres, when the Sail to Pole by Nutt Travel qualifying format sees the top nine fastest riders going through to a six-minute shootout for pole position.

In the Superbike class, the overall winner will be presented with the club’s Members Unlimited Perpetual Cup, which was last awarded to former leading Ballymoney road racer Adrian Archibald over 20 years ago.

Ballynahinch man Korie McGreevy will be looking to build on his eye-catching performances at the Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt earlier this month, where the ex-British Junior Superstock champion claimed a hard-fought win in a Superbike thriller.

Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Kawasaki) and Christian Elkin (DynocentreNI Yamaha) in Supersport action

McAdoo Racing Kawasaki’s McGreevy came out on top in the invitation race, which involved a high-speed train of six riders jostling for position in one of the best short circuit Superbike races in recent years.

In the end, McGreevy held off Irishman Mike Browne (Aprilia) to snatch the win by just over a tenth of a second, with Ulster Superbike title leader Jonny Campbell in third on the Magic Bullet Yamaha.

McGreevy is fourth in the Superbike standings ahead of today’s latest event.

The 27-year-old would undoubtedly have significantly more points on the board if he was not obliged to sit out races held on a Sunday, in line with the Cookstown-based McAdoo team’s longstanding tradition.

Jonny Campbell leads the Ulster Superbike Championship on the Magic Bullet Yamaha

However, McGreevy – who signed for the hugely successful Ulster team at the end of 2022 – fully respects the condition.

“The McAdoo team has been patient with me and we’ve had great success together,” he said.

“I respect the team’s traditions. They’re willing to spend a lot of money on getting me the right stuff and everything I need, so you can’t have it every way and I’m happy to sit out Sundays because of the loyalty they have to me.”

Antrim rider Campbell – a winner at the previous USBK round at Bishopscourt – holds an advantage of 24 points over Ryan Gibson as he challenges for his maiden Superbike crown.

Banbridge man Gibson also tasted victory at the Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial races in July on his BMW S1000RR machine and will be aiming to close the gap to Campbell at the top.

Ross Irwin – third in the championship – is another rider with designs on the podium as he continues to make good progress on the Magic Bullet Honda, while former British Superstock and Supersport race winner Andy Reid was right in the hunt in the Superbike race at the Classic Bike Festival on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki and appears to be rediscovering his old touch.

In the Supersport class, Randalstown’s Christian Elkin leads the title race by 33 points from McGreevy, with Belfast’s Mark Conlin in third, only seven points ahead of Andrew Smyth.

Practice will commence at approximately 9am on Saturday with racing from 11am.