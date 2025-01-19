Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Swann is certain he is making the switch to the British Superbike Championship at the right moment in his career after a big season in the National Superstock 1000 series.

The Co Antrim man won five races last season and finished third overall in the class on his Swann Racing Honda.

Swann’s achievements were recognised at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast, where he was the first recipient of the new BSB Breakthrough Rider of the Year trophy, which has been introduced in honour of four-time British champion Keith Farmer, who passed away in 2022.

The 22-year-old received the trophy from BSB series and race director Stuart Higgs.

Scott Swann, winner of the inaugural BSB Breakthrough Award, with his father Michael, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards

Swann will ride for the IWR Honda team as he makes his BSB debut this year and admits he “can’t wait”.

“It’s been the best year I’ve ever had on a motorbike and I had the best team with me this year,” he said.

“We put so much effort in it was unbelievable. Every year I thought I put 10 times more effort in than the previous year but this year it felt like it went up by one hundred.

“We looked at every tiny detail to make everything as perfect as possible and it paid off. I put the work in off-track to do with the team, to do with training – with everything – and we made sure we had the best bike we could and we did a good job.”

On his BSB chance, he added: “It’s pretty exciting and I can’t wait. I’m really, really happy and we’re joining IWR Honda for 2025 in the British Superbike class.

“It’s a big step up but I feel like it’s the right time to step up; I’m young, I learned a lot last year and I know I’ve got 10 times more learning for this year, but I’m really happy.

“I’m on a Honda again and it seems to be a good bike in the championship and the team definitely can build a good one.

“I get on well with everyone in the team and they’re all genuine people and they want me to do as best as I can so I can’t ask any more for my first year in Superbike.”