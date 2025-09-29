Honda Racing rider Andrew Irwin has been ruled out for the remainder of the British Superbike Championship season.

The Northern Ireland rider suffered an arm injury in a crash at the eighth round at Donington Park.

His place will be filled by Dean Harrison, who will join Tommy Bridewell in the BSB class at Oulton Park this weekend and the finale at Brands Hatch (October 17-19).

Yorkshireman Harrison has been leading the team’s road racing programme this year alongside 23-time Isle of Man TT winner, and competing in the British Supersport Championship with reigning champion Jack Kennedy.

Andrew Irwin will miss the final two rounds of the British Superbike Championship through injury. (Photo by Phil Magowan/Double Red)

Irwin, who also missed the opening Showdown round at Assen in the Netherlands, said he was “proud” of his results this year: “Looking back over the season, from Knockhill onwards we really hit a sweet spot where we were super-fast and super consistent, and I’m proud of the results this year.

“I think it hurts more that it was all going in the right direction when a small mistake had such a massive price to it with the injury.

“But I don’t think that there’s a better person to step into my shoes than Dean. He’s been the main guy at the TT and on the roads, and I’m delighted that he’s getting the opportunity to see the improvements that we’ve made to the bike.

“I’ll still be coming and supporting the team, and Dean in particular, and I’m sure he’s going to make the most of being out there.”

Harrison delivered Honda’s first TT wins in almost a decade after a brilliant double in the Superstock class in June.

“I’m quite excited, actually, although in fairness I’ve been enjoying my time on the CBR600RR,” he said.

“Unfortunately, Andrew’s been injured and it’s not the way that anyone would want to join BSB, but I’m looking forward to it.

“I haven’t ridden a Superbike on a short circuit since March - obviously, I’ve raced it on the roads, but comparing the TT and Oulton Park is a bit like chalk and cheese.

“It’s going to be an eye-opener because the team’s done so much development work in the last six months. I’ve got a lot of things to learn with the team.