Team Ireland youth competitors pictured at the Coupe de l’Avenir, Belgium 2025. (Photo by Team Ireland)

Ireland’s youth riders enjoyed significant success at the Coupe de l’Avenir at the Quievrain Motocross track in Belgium.

Ireland's youth riders enjoyed significant success at the Coupe de l'Avenir at the Quievrain Motocross track in Belgium.

Max Jones, Mason Shields, and Brenden McAreavey competed in the 65cc class, finishing fifth overall, while the 85cc riders James McCann, Daniel Devine, and Ryan Flynn finished eighth. Niall Cregan, Lewis Spratt, and Jack Meara participated in the Open class, finishing seventh overall with the team securing seventh in the final standings.

Team manager Wayne Garrett was pleased with his team’s performance, saying: “All the guys who went this year put their best effort in and came out with some strong results in all three classes.

"It is not easy racing against the best of European motocross youth. However, it is definitely an event I believe provides a good platform for the guys at home to compete [in] and see how they stack up, essentially, against the best in Europe.

Ethan Gawley, runner-up in the British S/W 85 championship, with Tim Lightfoot (President of the ACU) at Culham. (Photo courtesy of Gawley Racing)

"You believe that winning in Ireland will let you jump straight into this tier and expect to be at the front, however European racing is at such a high level that it is not possible.”

Garrett explained that over the years, some of the top Grand Prix riders in the world have competed at the Coupe de l’Avenir, with Northern Ireland’s Gordon Crockard – arguably our best motocross rider in years – being a perfect example.

“Edvards Bidzans from Latvia won all three open races at this year's event, and he also competed at the 2024 MXoN (Motocross of Nations),” he addd.

"That is the standard of competition at the ‘Coupe’. It's not just the standard of racing that is a problem; the financial aspect also imposes a huge burden on a small country like ours. Without the loyal sponsors supporting the team, they simply could not compete.”

Looking at the bigger picture, Garrett reckons that an action plan need to be put in place to prepare young riders to allow them to go to the MXoN and not just make up the numbers, but to become serious top-15 challengers.

“In Gordon Crockard’s era, he was capable of a top-five finish, which gave Ireland a winning chance to make the ‘A’ final,” he said.

"Martin Barr was capable of finishing in the top ten in the MX2 class, but you can't expect someone now in his thirties, who is still as good as, if not better than, anyone from Ireland, to go out there and compete with eighteen-year-olds who are fresh, hungry, and eager to eat the bars off the bike.

“Our challenge is to develop the next generation so that at least one of them can step up and perform. Cole McCullough has been showing very promising form, and I suppose you're placing your hopes on someone like him making it through.

"However, it would be ideal if we could get three or four riders of that calibre or similar, so when you go there to compete, you have a strong team.”

At this year's ‘Nations’, Slovenia was represented by Tim Gajser, a five-time World Champion. In the past, they were similar to Ireland, where one rider, such as Gajser, was the standout performer. Now Slovenia have another rider, Yan Pancer, who is in the top ten in MXGP, and they achieved their best-ever result in America, finishing fifth overall, which shows that with proper development and everything falling into place, small countries can compete.

Garrett added: “The main challenge is securing funding, but if we don't act, we risk becoming a nation of club riders who never surpass Irish or Ulster Champions. Being in America this year was important, but perhaps we should also be investing the same forty-odd thousand in three, four, or five emerging riders with promise.

"That is the direction we should begin considering now, and in three to five years, we might have a team capable of making an impact within the top 15 at the MXoN.”

Meanwhile, Portadown’s Ethan Gawley finished as the runner-up in the 85cc S/W British Championship after claiming third place overall at the final round in Culham.

The 13-year-old Killicomaine Junior High School pupil was the fastest in qualifying on the K-tech/Fluid Plumbing and Heating KTM.

In his opening race on Saturday, he contested the lead, eventually crossing the line in third. A crash in race two saw him fight back from outside the top fifteen to finish sixth.

In his final race on the S/W 85 on Sunday before moving up to the B/W 85 class in 2026, Gawley achieved two third-place finishes.

He said: “To finish runner-up in the British Championship was brilliant. I was certainly on the leaders’ pace on Sunday but my starts let me down.