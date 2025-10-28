John McGuinness has revealed the terrifying moment that caused him to pull out of a race at the Isle of Man TT in 2005.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legendary 23-time TT winner is one of the all-time Mountain Course greats and is set to mark the 30th anniversary of his debut at the event in 2026.

Honda Racing UK rider McGuinness, who finished seventh in the Superbike race at the TT in June, recalled a heart-stopping moment at the ultra-fast Crosby section, where his good friend and renowned TT rider David Jefferies tragically lost his life in 2003 while riding for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember one in 2005 in Crosby, I’ll never forget it, it’s absolutely ingrained in my brain,” said McGuiness, speaking in an interview for Lucas Stewart’s Driver series on YouTube.

John McGuinness on the Honda Racing UK Superbike during qualifying at the 2025 Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

“I was going past the church and it sort of rolled a little bit on the corner [into Crosby]. Some guys can do it flat, and I just rolled a bit into there and lost the front.

“It scared me that much I stopped, pulled out of that race.

“But it was where my best mate got killed in 2003, my mate David Jefferies, godfather to my son... I had Dave Jefferies’s crash in my head and just stopped.”

McGuinness came upon the devastating scene of popular Yorkshireman Jefferies’ accident in 2003, which he described as resembling a “warzone”, with telephone wires and debris strewn across the course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also lost a good friend, Mick Lofthouse, during his debut year at the TT in 1996.

“He was a really good mate of mine and got killed on the last day of practice on the Friday,” McGuinness said in a previous interview.

“It hit me pretty hard. I was only 25 years old. I got a whack in the guts and felt like going home.

“I finished the race in the sunshine and then there was the emotions, the beer, and all of sudden you forget about the horrible side of the sport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGuinness is the third most successful TT rider in history behind Northern Ireland’s Michael Dunlop (33 wins) and Joey Dunlop, who claimed 26 victories before his death in a racing accident in Estonia in 2000.