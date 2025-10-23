Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness has ‘bigger fish to fry’ in 2026 after the Honda Racing UK rider avoided taking any unnecessary risks at the final British Superbike round at Brands Hatch.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGuinness was competing in the National Superstock 1000 class at the Kent track in what was only his third BSB appearance of the season.

The 53-year-old finished 18th and 20th in the first two races but elected to pull out of the final race, which was held in treacherous wet conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow TT star and Northern Ireland road racing great Michael Dunlop, making a one-off appearance at the final round, also pulled in and McGuinness said they both had their eye on the bigger picture next year.

John McGuinness on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade at Brands Hatch in Kent. (Photo by James Wright/Double Red)

“It’s been a positive weekend, really, adding to lots of things from this season that were good that we can take into the winter,” said the Morecambe man.

“The boss said that there was no problem bringing the bike into the pits today if I wasn’t feeling it, and both Michael Dunlop and myself came in together and parked up because we’ve got bigger fish to fry next year.

“You don’t want to slip off here and do some damage, and it’s been a good weekend, running in the top half of a competitive field. I’ve set a lot of personal bests over this year, I’ve really enjoyed working with the team and there’s nothing to sulk about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m still proud to pull a Honda shirt on and to be there or thereabouts at the end of the day.

Michael Dunlop on the ROKiT BMW Superbike at the 2025 Isle of Man TT. Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press

“Everyone works so hard, from the hospitality guys to the engineers to the riders, so that all makes it a real pleasure to be here.”

McGuinness is preparing to mark the 30th anniversary of his TT debut next year.

Honda Racing will commence pre-season preparations early in 2026 with the full rider line-up set to be “announced in due course”, a team statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Harrison won both Superstock races at the Isle of Man TT for Honda Racing in June.

Harrison also rode in the British Supersport Championship alongside his road racing commitments, while the Bradford man deputised for the injured Andrew Irwin in the BSB class at the final two Showdown rounds alongside Tommy Bridewell.

Ulsterman Irwin has not been retained by Honda for 2026 and leaves the team after three consecutive seasons following an initial two-year stint in 2020 and 2021.