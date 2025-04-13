James Hillier on the Bournemouth Kawasaki in the opening Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT in 2024. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

The Bournemouth Kawasaki team have teased a potential link-up with out-of-luck James Hillier at the Isle of Man TT.

Hillier was left shocked earlier in April following news that OMG Racing and subsequently WTF Racing had withdrawn from the sport this year.

The 40-year-old reunited with Bournemouth Kawasaki after several years to ride a 40th anniversary liveried ZX-6R in the Supersport class last year.

Now, it appears as though there is some light at the end of the tunnel for Hillier after he was pictured sharing a meal with the team.

In a Facebook post, Bournemouth Kawasaki hinted at a further partnership in 2025 and said more details would be forthcoming ‘very soon’.

The pairing have enjoyed a rich history at the iconic event, particularly in the Supersport class, achieving five podiums with the Ninja ZX-6R.

Hillier rode for Alan Gardner’s OMG team on the roads in 2022 on a Yamaha R1 and later under the WTF Racing banner through Garner’s ownership in 2024, when OMG became Yamaha’s official representatives in the British Superbike Championship.

Hillier rode Honda Fireblade machinery in the Superbike and Superstock classes last season.

Along with new signing Dominic Herbertson, they were due to ride Honda Fireblade machines again this year but the team’s misfortune ‘due to significant commercial circumstances beyond the team's control’ left both riders on the lookout for alternative options just a few days before Spanish testing was set to commence in Spain.

Speaking at the time, Hillier said the news had come as a “big shock”.

“That was honestly a big shock, I really didn’t see that coming,” said TT winner Hillier.

“I also want to say a big thank you to Alan Gardner for all the effort and time he’s put into racing; with OMG and WTF – the whole team, actually – it’s hard on everybody, so a big thank you for their efforts in the past.

“But, where I stand at the minute I don’t quite know, it’s a work in progress to try and sort some machinery and get something in place.

“We’ve not got a whole lot of time… so we have to work something out, get something in place, but I will share what I can with you when I can.

“Hopefully in the coming days we’ll have some good news, but I need to get my thinking hat on and get raising some funds, really, because that’s going to be the biggest thing: funding the operation, which certainly in today’s economic climate is not easy.”

Hillier claimed three top-five results in the 1000cc classes at TT 2024 and finished fourth and sixth in the Supersport races.

Herbertson, who rode for Northern Ireland team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing in 2024, has set up a GoFundMe page in an effort to secure a ride at the TT.