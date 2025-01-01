Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Dunlop is set to compete in the FIM Endurance World Championship this year alongside his road racing commitments on a BMW M1000RR for Team LRP Poland.

The 29-time Isle of Man TT winner joins ex-Grand Prix rider Danny Webb and Enzo Boulom in the Superbike class and will race in the Le Mans 24 Hours event in April.

The European team is one of the top independent outfits in the Endurance World Championship.

Last year, Dunlop raced at Le Mans on a Honda in the Superstock class, finishing 16th.

Michael Dunlop is the most successful Isle of Man TT rider ever. (Photo by Pacemaker Press).

He also previously raced in the EWC in 2013 with the Honda TT Legends team.

The 35-year-old will miss the Spa 8 Hours from June 6-7, which clashes with the TT, and will be replaced for the event by Pole Marek Szkopek.

Team LRP Poland will be based at the Wroclaw University of Science and Technology and will use students from the university as part of its pit crew.

Bartomiej Lewandowski, team boss, said: “We’re strengthening our collaboration with the Wroclaw University of Science and Technology and welcoming Dunlop onboard as our tyre supplier.

“Their support means a lot to us, providing not only access to prototype tyres but also the expertise of their top technicians.

“At the same time, we’re excited to welcome our new, yet highly experienced, riders.

“Danny brings a wealth of experience from grand prix racing and the FIM EWC, while Michael is a true legend and an extraordinary athlete whose determination inspires everyone.

“I’m confident we will leverage our collective experience and have a highly successful season together.”

Dunlop has yet to confirm his plans for 2025 after riding a Honda Superbike for Hawk Racing over the past few seasons in addition to his own MD Racing bikes.

He tested a Milwaukee Ducati Panigale V2 machine at Jerez in Spain last week.

Milwaukee is a key sponsor of Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing Team, which has switched to Ducati for this year’s British Superbike and Supersport championships, with Rory Skinner and Edoardo Colombi leading the charge respectively.

Team principal Philip Neill said the team was looking at its road racing options for 2025 and promised ‘some news soon’.

Davey Todd won the National Superstock 1000 title for the Moneymore-based team in 2024 and delivered victories in the Superstock and Senior races at the TT, plus a treble at the North West 200.