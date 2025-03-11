Davey Todd admits that topping a dream year in 2024 will take something very special this season but the English rider is ready to meet the challenge head-on.

Todd became a winner at the Isle of Man TT for the first time, prevailing in a Superstock shootout with Peter Hickman for his maiden success before claiming the biggest prize in road racing with victory in the blue riband Senior TT on the Milwaukee BMW.

The 29-year-old also won both Superstock races at the North West 200 and sealed a Supersport success for a hat-trick.

Todd retained his Solo Championship crown at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man and wrapped up a treble at Armoy, including victory in the ‘Race of Legends’ and a new outright lap record at 109.325mph.

Davey Todd enjoyed a memorable year in 2024 that included a hat-trick at the North West 200, his first TT wins and a second British Superstock title. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

The Saltburn man secured the National Superstock 1000 title for the second time on the Cheshire Mouldings BMW for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team and will make the step up to the British Superbike class this season.

Todd joined FHO Racing and was set to ride alongside Peter Hickman in 2025 before the team parted ways, with the two TT winners now competing under the 8TEN Racing banner as team co-owners with support from BMW Motorrad on M1000RR machinery.

Todd has also renewed his links with Clive Padgett to ride a Honda in the Supersport class on the roads and a Paton Supertwin.

“It’s been a change-up, I guess not so much last minute because it was sort of worked out a while back, but it’s something really exciting that’s happened with racing under a new banner with 8TEN Racing, myself and Hickman,” Todd said.

“We’re supported by BMW so we’re still on the M1000RR, the 2025 model that’s just been built, and I’m back on the Padgett’s 600 as well – two things I’m really excited about.

“Not saying too much, it wasn’t a choice of my own to stay in Superstock last year and I wanted to be in Superbike, so now I’ve got the opportunity to be in the Superbike class and I want to do a good job there as well,” added Todd, who had been due to compete in BSB for TAS Racing on the Cheshire Mouldings BMW in 2024 until Scotland’s Rory Skinner was given the opportunity instead, with Todd asked to lead the team’s charge in the Superstock class.

“It’s hard to top last year because we had a fantastic year winning the Superstock title, winning at the Southern, Armoy, two TT wins and three North West wins, so it was a pretty good year, but there’s still a few bits that I missed out on – Superbike wins at the North West are a big thing and I really wanted to come back and battle Glenn (Irwin).

“I’m actually gutted that Glenn’s not continuing, so I can’t battle him for them, but I still want to win those races.

“I want to come back to the North West and win races, I want more TT wins at the end of the day as well – that’s the biggest goal – and then moving up to the Superbike class at BSB is going to be a big challenge for sure, but it’s also something that I’ve been desperate to do for the last few years.”

Todd and Hickman will first be in action on the 8TEN Racing BMW machines at the official BSB tests in April before the opening round of the series at Oulton Park from May 3-5.