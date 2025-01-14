Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The J McC Roofing Racing Team will field an impressive three-man line-up in this year’s Ulster Superbike Championship featuring former champion Carl Phillips, ex-Grand Prix star Jeremy McWilliams and Andy Reid, a past British Supersport and Superstock race winner.

Lisburn rider Phillips clinched the title in 2019 and makes his return to racing after a break, while Reid will be aiming to continue his progress after the Jordanstown man made his comeback with Jason McCaw’s Banbridge-based outfit in 2024 after a five-year absence from the sport.

Stalwart McWilliams, now 60, has made the decision to race at home this year after competing in the USA in previous season.

The Glengormley man has Superbike, Supersport and Supertwin machinery at his disposal.

Jeremy McWilliams on the JMC Racing Yamaha at Bishopscourt in 2024

A former 250cc Grand Prix race winner at Assen in 2001, McWilliams has also been a regular at the North West 200 since his debut at the event in 2012, where he has chalked up three victories in the Supertwin class.

Lisburn’s Jonny Campbell won the Ulster Superbike title for the first time last year on the Magic Bullet Yamaha R1.