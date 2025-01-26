Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The J McC Roofing Racing Team will field an impressive three-man line-up in this year’s Ulster Superbike Championship featuring former champion Carl Phillips, ex-Grand Prix star Jeremy McWilliams and Andy Reid, a past British Supersport and Superstock race winner.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Grand Prix winner Jeremy McWilliams, British Superstock and Supersport race winner Andy Reid and 2019 USBK champion Carl Phillips will ride for McCaw’s J McC Roofing Racing outfit.

Glengormley’s McWilliams is undertaking a full season in the domestic short circuit series will Reid is entering his second year in the white and orange livery after returning to the sport in 2024 following a five-year hiatus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisburn rider Phillips will also challenge for the Superbike title on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki as he makes his return to racing for the first time since 2022.

Jeremy McWilliams will contest a full season in the Ulster Superbike Championship in 2025. (Photo by Pacemaker Press).

McCaw, whose Ulster team celebrated a Superbike and Supersport title double in 2023 with Ballymena rider Jason Lynn, said believes he has assembled one of the strongest ever line-ups for an assault on the championship.

“I think we’ve probably got one of the strongest teams that’s ever been in Ulster Superbikes,” he said.

“There’s a lot of machinery has to be sorted and we’ve got proper stuff there, but it comes at a cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got three Superbikes and Jeremy, Andy and Carl are riding in the class. Jeremy will probably do the Supertwin or Supersport as well and I’ve a new Ducati Panigale V2 for this year.

Andy Reid on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki in 2024. (Photo by Pacemaker Press).

“Jeremy is into the enduro bikes and trials bikes, and you’ll not get anybody fitter – he’s fitter than anybody half his age and I know that for a fact.

“He eats healthy, looks after himself and trains, so I don’t think anyone out there can say they’re fitter than him,” added McCaw.

“With the determination and CV he has through his Grand Prix career back in the day, he’s going out to win and he’ll be as hungry as ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has the pedigree and experience, and any time he’s been out on the Supertwin there’s nobody can sit with him.

“Andy’s had a year bedding himself in and he’ll be one to watch this year. I don’t think there will be any stopping Andy now.

“We had a few wee issues last year at the start with teething problems, clutches went and different things. Then we had to get the tyres changed because the wrong profile of tyre was going on them and it wasn’t set for the suspension.

“But I would say Andy will be the one to watch.”

McWilliams rode for McCaw last year at the North West 200 and said his invovlement with the team had given him the ‘spark’ to race full-time at home this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve decided to come back to my grassroots. I dipped my toe in at the end of 2024 and really enjoyed it running with Jason and the team,” McWilliams told BBC Sport NI.

“To be part of a professional set-up like that, which is even bigger this year, bringing new guys on board and new machinery, it gave me that spark to get back racing here in the Ulster Superbike Championship.”

McCaw has been a regular at the North West 200 in recent years and revealed he is in talks regarding his plans for Northern Ireland’s premier road race in May.

“I’ve had a couple of boys banging at my door about the North West 200 and I’ll just have to see what Mervyn (Whyte, Race Director) can come up with because it takes a lot of commitment to do it,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I’ll see what’s feasible for us to do if the North West can make it happen, not only for the riders but for me as well.”

McCaw said 2023 Ulster Superbike and Supersport champion Lynn is set to miss this year as his young family takes priority over his racing career.

“Jason’s had a wee baby boy and there’s family commitments there, but it was put to him that there was machinery there, but at the moment’s he’s more focused on his wee son Jake,” he said.

“But we’re busy working away getting ready for the year and hopefully we’ll be fit to fill a few podiums with a one-two-three.”