J McC Racing team owner Jason McCaw hails 'strongest' team with Jeremy McWilliams, Andy Reid and Carl Phillips in title assault
Former Grand Prix winner Jeremy McWilliams, British Superstock and Supersport race winner Andy Reid and 2019 USBK champion Carl Phillips will ride for McCaw’s J McC Roofing Racing outfit.
Glengormley’s McWilliams is undertaking a full season in the domestic short circuit series will Reid is entering his second year in the white and orange livery after returning to the sport in 2024 following a five-year hiatus.
Lisburn rider Phillips will also challenge for the Superbike title on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki as he makes his return to racing for the first time since 2022.
McCaw, whose Ulster team celebrated a Superbike and Supersport title double in 2023 with Ballymena rider Jason Lynn, said believes he has assembled one of the strongest ever line-ups for an assault on the championship.
“I think we’ve probably got one of the strongest teams that’s ever been in Ulster Superbikes,” he said.
“There’s a lot of machinery has to be sorted and we’ve got proper stuff there, but it comes at a cost.
“I’ve got three Superbikes and Jeremy, Andy and Carl are riding in the class. Jeremy will probably do the Supertwin or Supersport as well and I’ve a new Ducati Panigale V2 for this year.
“Jeremy is into the enduro bikes and trials bikes, and you’ll not get anybody fitter – he’s fitter than anybody half his age and I know that for a fact.
“He eats healthy, looks after himself and trains, so I don’t think anyone out there can say they’re fitter than him,” added McCaw.
“With the determination and CV he has through his Grand Prix career back in the day, he’s going out to win and he’ll be as hungry as ever.
“He has the pedigree and experience, and any time he’s been out on the Supertwin there’s nobody can sit with him.
“Andy’s had a year bedding himself in and he’ll be one to watch this year. I don’t think there will be any stopping Andy now.
“We had a few wee issues last year at the start with teething problems, clutches went and different things. Then we had to get the tyres changed because the wrong profile of tyre was going on them and it wasn’t set for the suspension.
“But I would say Andy will be the one to watch.”
McWilliams rode for McCaw last year at the North West 200 and said his invovlement with the team had given him the ‘spark’ to race full-time at home this season.
“I’ve decided to come back to my grassroots. I dipped my toe in at the end of 2024 and really enjoyed it running with Jason and the team,” McWilliams told BBC Sport NI.
“To be part of a professional set-up like that, which is even bigger this year, bringing new guys on board and new machinery, it gave me that spark to get back racing here in the Ulster Superbike Championship.”
McCaw has been a regular at the North West 200 in recent years and revealed he is in talks regarding his plans for Northern Ireland’s premier road race in May.
“I’ve had a couple of boys banging at my door about the North West 200 and I’ll just have to see what Mervyn (Whyte, Race Director) can come up with because it takes a lot of commitment to do it,” he said.
“So I’ll see what’s feasible for us to do if the North West can make it happen, not only for the riders but for me as well.”
McCaw said 2023 Ulster Superbike and Supersport champion Lynn is set to miss this year as his young family takes priority over his racing career.
“Jason’s had a wee baby boy and there’s family commitments there, but it was put to him that there was machinery there, but at the moment’s he’s more focused on his wee son Jake,” he said.
“But we’re busy working away getting ready for the year and hopefully we’ll be fit to fill a few podiums with a one-two-three.”
The opening round of the Ulster Superbike Championship is scheduled to take place at Bishopscourt in Co Down on April 5.