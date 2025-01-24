Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshireman Joey Thompson is looking to make inroads at the Isle of Man TT this year with Team York Suzuki.

Thompson will ride the same GSX-R1000 machine that Ulsterman Shaun Anderson claimed eighth place on in the 2024 Senior TT.

The team will be backed by Talk of the Town and Motul Oils and the 27-year-old will line up in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races.

Thompson will also line up in the two Supersport TT races on his own Seventy Four Racing Yamaha YZF-R6.

Joey Thompson with the Talk of the Town Team York Suzuki by Motul Oils he will ride at this year's Isle of Man TT

The English rider made his TT bow in 2017 when he was only 19 and rode a 1000cc machine in the big bike races for the first time in 2022.

Last year, after retiring from the Superbike race, he claimed 23rd in the Superstock event and posted a personal best lap of 125.415mph.

Looking ahead to this season, Thompson has no doubt he can improve his times and is tentatively aiming for a 127mph lap.

“I’m delighted to have joined Team York Suzuki and am really looking forward to riding their Suzuki GSX-R1000 at this year’s TT,” he said.

“My 125mph+ lap at last year’s TT came after I overshot at Parliament Square, so had it not been for losing that time, I would have been a fair bit quicker.

“I don’t like putting numbers on it, but I’d like to add a couple of mph to my speeds and if we can get into the 127mph bracket, I’ll be happy.”

Team owner Kev Pearson said he believed his new signing was the perfect fit for the ‘Team York Suzuki brand’.

“We’re very excited to have signed Joey for the 2025 Isle of Man TT Races and ever since the inception of the Team York Suzuki brand, it was centred around York and Yorkshire – the only thing missing was a local rider,” he said.

“There’s never been a rider of the level required, but with Joey we now have our man. He’s very accomplished, very focused, experienced and with results to boot.