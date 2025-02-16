A final two-day test will be held at Phillip Island in Australia on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the opening round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship next weekend.

​Pata Maxus Yamaha rider Jonathan Rea will be hoping to capitalise on the forecast fine weather after winter tests at Jerez in Spain and Portimao in Portugal were hit by poor weather.

Rea was fastest in the wet at Jerez in January and fifth quickest at Portimao during a window of dry weather on the opening day on the R1.

The 38-year-old was 13th in his debut season as a Yamaha rider in 2024, with Rea failing to win a race for the first time in his illustrious World Superbike career.

Jonathan Rea on the Pata Maxus Yamaha during winter testing. (Graeme Brown/GeeBee Images)

The 119-time race winner’s best result was a third place in the Superpole race at Donington Park, while Rea also qualified in pole in the wet at Assen.

The Ballyclare man will be looking to significantly improve his results in his second year as a Yamaha rider and Rea has been satisfied with his progress in testing this year, noting ‘positive signs’.

“The feeling on the bike is a little bit better,” Rea said.

“I’m starting to feel like I can take liberties with it as I’m starting to trust the bike more.

“Working relationships in the team are solid. There are reasons to be optimistic, but we still need to go out and do the job.

“My motivation is really positive.

“Last year was a shock at the lack of competitiveness for both me and the bike.

“The team’s reacted in a really positive way. You can choose to hope things get better or you can choose to dig in and work, and we’ve both chosen the latter with the new parts and the way we’ve worked through the off-season, it’s optimistic.

“We still need to put everything together and it’s just testing, but there are signs that things are more positive than last year.”

Free practice takes place at Phillip Island on Friday with the first race of the new championship on Saturday.

Turkey’s Toprak Razgatlioglu will be out to defend his crown on the ROKiT BMW after a sensational maiden season with the German manufacturer last year following his move from Yamaha.