The Northern Ireland rider, who qualified fourth on row two, led the wet opening race for nine laps before he was passed by reigning champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati).

Spain’s Bautista went on to collect a maximum 25 points by over three seconds from six-time champion Rea, who was a comfortable second despite the problems he faced. Turkey’s Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) crossed the line in third.

Rea said the issue meant he had to adapt his riding style on the Kawasaki and felt a victory was on the cards in conditions he excels in before the race began.

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) leads Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) in race one at a wet Phillip Island on Saturday in Australia.

“I made a great start and I felt good. In the wet conditions, I felt good straight away,” said the 36-year-old.

“I just put my head down then ran into a few issues with my quick-shifter. I had to re-learn how to ride the bike again without it.

“When Alvaro Bautista came past me I could see that he was better than me in some areas, but I was better in some others. I was trying to learn and adapt to not having a quick-shifter.

“It was difficult, especially off the gas while on the edge of the tyre, with negative torque from the engine. It was so easy to be at full angle and lose the rear.”

Rea said the problem was exacerbated when he tried to push harder in his efforts to stay ahead of Razgatlioglu, who was trying to chase him down in third.

“The harder I pushed the more issues I had, but the problem is that when you see Alvaro going away, and the gap coming down to Toprak behind, you are trying, and trying so hard,” he said.

“So it was a nervous race and the conditions were not as grippy as they were in the November round.

“The pre-race target was a podium and we got that, and took a bag full of points. On the grid I felt the race could have been for us, but not today.”