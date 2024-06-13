Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fifth round of the Ulster Superbike Championship takes place this weekend at Kirkistown in County Down when Jonny Campbell will be aiming to extend his title lead.

Campbell is currently 21 points clear of Enkalon Trophy winner Ryan Gibson after claiming a victory and runner-up finish last time out at Kirkistown at the beginning of June on the Magic Bullet Yamaha.

Gibson was left to rue a costly mistake when he slid off while leading the first race before regrouping to make amends in race two, edging out young gun Campbell by a tenth of a second in a thrilling finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lisburn man will be equally fired up to slash the championship deficit on his BMW machine at the Temple Club’s two-day meeting on the Ards peninsula, where qualifying and the first races take place on Friday.

Jonny Campbell (Magic Bullet Yamaha) is leading the Ulster Superbike Championship going into the fifth round at Kirkistown

Carrick’s Ross Irwin was in contention for the win in race two at the previous round on his Magic Bullet Fireblade, coming home only a second off the top spot.

Irwin holds third in the championship and will be eager to build on his impressive recent form.

McAdoo Racing’s Korie McGreevy is another top contender in the Superbike class on the Cookstown team’s Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former British Junior Superstock champion clinched the runner-up spot behind Campbell in the opening race two weeks ago and will have designs on the podium once more.

McGreevy and Randalstown’s Christian Elkin shared the Supersport victories at Kirkistown and are set to lock horns in their title battle, with Elkin currently holding a 13-point advantage after the first four rounds.

Campbell is also a key challenger on the Magic Bullet Yamaha R6.

Jordanstown man Andy Reid is due to make his comeback this weekend for Banbridge team J McC Roofing Racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former British championship frontrunner crashed during qualifying at the Enkalon Trophy meeting on Easter Saturday, destroying his 1000cc Kawasaki.

The line-up also includes Ajay Carey on the Magic Bullet Yamaha, Andrew Smyth (MPW Kawasaki) and Mark Conlin on the NRG Ducati, who claimed a podium in third in the second Supersport race at Kirkistown at round four.

Aaron Spence (Spence Engineering Honda) and Dean McMaster (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki) will be aiming to make their presence felt in the Superbike races, while Elkin is the man to beat in the Supertwin class on his RB Engineering Kawasaki.

Admission is £25 for both days or £15 per day, with under 16s free.

Practice is scheduled to commence on Friday from approximately 9:15am with racing due to begin around 11:30am.