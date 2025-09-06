Jonny Campbell wins red-flagged second Ulster Superbike race at Kirkistown as Korie McGreevy toasts treble
A result was declared following a red flag after six laps, with Lisburn’s Campbell getting the verdict by 0.227s from Korie McGreevy.
Carl Phillips, third in the opening Superbike race, again sealed the final rostrum position in third on the SBT Ireland Kawasaki, 0.752s further behind.
Ryan Gibson was fourth on the Gibson Motors BMW ahead of Ross Irwin (Magic Bullet Honda), while Shane Connolly finalised the top six on his Honda.
McGreevy was celebrating a treble at the Belfast and District Club’s final round of the ‘Big 3 Series’ after winning both Supersport races and the first Superbike event for Cookstown team McAdoo Racing Kawasaki.
Randalstown’s Christian Elkin claimed a double in the Supertwin races on the RB Engineering Kawasaki, twice beating Finnan Wherity (WCS Racing Yamaha).
Alexander Rowan doubled up in the Moto3 class, with Rory Werst winning both Lightweight Supersport races.
Bailey Dobson and Max Wherity claimed a victory apiece in the Supersport 300 races.
Two rounds of the Ulster Superbike Championship remain, with the MCRRCI’s meeting at Bishopscourt on September 27 and the Sunflower Trophy races, also at Bishopscourt, in October.