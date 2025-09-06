Reigning Ulster Superbike champion Jonny Campbell won Saturday’s red-flagged second Superbike race at Kirkistown in Co Down.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A result was declared following a red flag after six laps, with Lisburn’s Campbell getting the verdict by 0.227s from Korie McGreevy.

Carl Phillips, third in the opening Superbike race, again sealed the final rostrum position in third on the SBT Ireland Kawasaki, 0.752s further behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Gibson was fourth on the Gibson Motors BMW ahead of Ross Irwin (Magic Bullet Honda), while Shane Connolly finalised the top six on his Honda.

Jonny Campbell was a winner on the 155 Racing BMW at Saturday' s Ulster Superbike meeting at Kirkistown. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

McGreevy was celebrating a treble at the Belfast and District Club’s final round of the ‘Big 3 Series’ after winning both Supersport races and the first Superbike event for Cookstown team McAdoo Racing Kawasaki.

Randalstown’s Christian Elkin claimed a double in the Supertwin races on the RB Engineering Kawasaki, twice beating Finnan Wherity (WCS Racing Yamaha).

Alexander Rowan doubled up in the Moto3 class, with Rory Werst winning both Lightweight Supersport races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bailey Dobson and Max Wherity claimed a victory apiece in the Supersport 300 races.