Keith Farmer makes late team switch for National Superstock 1000 Championship bid

The four-time British champion had struck a deal to ride a Kawasaki for Platform Hire Racing this season, but the Co Tyrone man confirmed that he had parted company with the team from Tuesday.

Farmer, though, will continue in the championship on a Kawasaki ZX-10RR after agreeing terms with the newly formed Morello–IMR powered by Cunnington Property Developments team.

The team has joined forces with Corby Kawasaki and long-term Morello sponsor Banhams WA (Australia) for their assault on the title in 2021, which gets under way at Oulton Park from June 25-27.

Keith Farmer last won the National Superstock 1000 title in 2018 for Northern Ireland's Tyco BMW team. Picture: David Yeomans.

The 33-year-old is bidding to win the Superstock 1000 title for a third time following previous successes in 2012 and 2018. He agreed a deal before Christmas to ride for Morello Racing this year, but the Norwich-based team was unexpectedly forced to withdraw its support in January.

Farmer said: “I would like to thank the team for this opportunity. I cannot wait to go testing now and racing with the team they have put around me.

“Thank you to my personal sponsors and I look forward to seeing everyone at the opening round.”

Steve Buckenham, Morello-IMR, said he was confident Farmer could stake his claim for another British title in 2021.

“We are excited to be back in the paddock in 2021 to compete in the Superstock class with Keith Farmer,” he said.

“This team came together very fast, and would not have been possible without the support of Chris at Cunnington Property Developments, Banhams WA, Corby Kawasaki and Ian Moffitt, who has done a great job in pulling this together.

“The class is super competitive, but we are confident that in Keith we have a rider and the team to support him to fight for the title.”

Chris Cunnington, Cunnington Property Developments, added: “It had looked like we wouldn’t be racing in 2021 until we were approached by Steve and Ian to come onboard with them as title sponsor for the team in the championship with Keith Farmer.

“He is a very talented rider, who has had great success in the past. We are sure together we have every chance of further success in 2021.”

Farmer, who now lives in England, also won the Junior Superstock 600 crown in 2011 and the British Supersport title 2017. Last season, he rode for the Buildbase Suzuki team in the British Superbike Championship but his prospects were dealt a hammer blow after he endured a nightmare opening round at Donington Park in August, sustaining a shoulder injury in a crash in qualifying.

Gino Rea was drafted in as a replacement and although Farmer returned at Oulton Park in the middle of September, he was far from fully fit and ended the campaign with a ride on the team’s Superstock bike at Brands Hatch in October.

