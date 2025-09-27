Korie McGreevy pips Mike Browne to Ulster Supersport victory at Bishopscourt and cuts title deficit
McAdoo Racing Kawasaki rider McGreevy – who qualified on pole – pipped Irishman Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) to victory by only 0.197s in a close finish in the rain in the 10-lap encounter.
Christian Elking took third on the DynoCentre NI Yamaha, 3.685s back on Browne, with William Donnelly (DMS Yamaha), Ross Moore (B Moore Honda) and Robert Waddell (R.W. Honda) rounding out the top six.
Belfast’s Mark Conlin, who went into the penultimate round of the championship with a title advantage of 19 points over McGreevy, was eighth on the Moto Market/NRG/Bell Bikesport Ducati.
McGreevy, the reigning Ulster Supersport champion, has moved into second place in the standings Conlin ahead of the second race, with Elkin dropping to third.
The eighth round of the championship is being promoted by the MCRRCI, who stepped in to run the meeting in place of the Enniskillen club.