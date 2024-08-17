Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Korie McGreevy retained the David Wood Memorial Trophy with a Supersport double at the 10th anniversary of the race at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday.

McAdoo Kawasaki Racing rider McGreevy won the opening race in style, powering into the lead from pole position and quickly putting daylight between himself and the chasing pack.

With McGreevy in control at the front, a battle developed behind him for second place involving Mark Conlin and Christian Elkin.

Belfast rider Conlin and Elkin traded places in their fight for the runner-up spot which went down to the wire, with Conlin coming out on top on the Moto Market NRG Ducati Panigale V2.

McGreevy won by 6.8 seconds after the 10-lap race from Conlin, with Elkin only two tenths further behind in third on his Dynocentre NI Yamaha.

Andrew Smyth finished fourth on the MPW Kawasaki.

In race two, McGreevy again shot into the lead and was almost one second clear after the opening lap.

He increased his cushion to 5.4s after six laps over Conlin, who was half-a-second ahead of Smyth and Elkin.

McGreevy never relented and increased his advantage to six seconds with three laps to go as Conlin held second, while Elkin was now past Smyth for third.

Elkin overtook Conlin at the end of the penultimate lap and the pair fought it out for second position on the last lap, with Elkin narrowly holding off the Ducati on the blast to the line.

McGreevy’s winning margin was 6.7 seconds over Elkin, who in turn was just 0.164s ahead of Conlin. Smyth again finished in fourth.

In the opening Superbike race, a thrilling battle developed for the win between championship leaders Jonny Campbell and Ryan Gibson, and former British Superstock and Supersport race winner Andy Reid.

McGreevy, who qualified fourth fastest, couldn’t get the McAdoo Kawasaki off the line and went backwards.

The Ballynahinch man began to fight his way through and was up to sixth after five laps, but McGreevy retired from the race a lap later.

Jordanstown rider Reid set the early pace on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki before he was overhauled by Gibson on the fifth lap, with Campbell also getting past after a robust move on the Magic Bullet Yamaha.

Antrim rider Campbell hit the front from Gibson at Ringawaddy on the sixth lap and opened a slight advantage, with Gibson losing ground when he lost the rear of his BMW at the final corner at the end of lap eight.

Reid was able to capitalise and drafted past Gibson to move into second at the start of the penultimate lap.

Campbell held on to seal his sixth victory of the season by 0.679s from Reid, with Gibson 1.6s adrift in third.

Ross Irwin (Magic Bullet Honda), Aaron Spence (Spence Engineering Honda) and Rossi Dobson (Suzuki) rounded out the top six.

In the Supertwin class, McGreevy edged out Elkin after a race-long battle in the first race to win by 0.096s.