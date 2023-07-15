The Mid Antrim 150 Club’s Ulster Superbike event was disrupted by inclement weather, with strong winds and heavy downpours resulting in the 18-race programme being halved.

Clerk of the Course David McCartney opted to run one race per class instead of two after losing time in the morning, with the first race only getting underway shortly after 1.30pm following the lunch break.

Ballynahinch man McGreevy, who won the British Superstock 600 title in 2019, claimed the spoils in the Superbike race for Cookstown team McAdoo Racing.

Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Kawasaki) leads Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Kawasaki) in the opening Superbike race at the Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial meeting at Bishopscourt on Saturday. Picture: Derek Wilson/Pacemaker Press

On a drying track, McGreevy – who qualified in fifth position – hit the front on the opening lap and was four tenths ahead of Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Kawasaki) after the second lap.

He stretched his lead to half-a-second after the half-way point of the eight-lap race and was six tenths clear of Lynn with two laps to go.

Cork’s Mike Browne, riding the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW, was in a safe third, almost five seconds back as he consolidated the final rostrum spot ahead of Jonny Campbell (Magic Bullet Yamaha).

Lynn rallied on the penultimate lap to cut McGreevy’s cushion to three tenths of a second, but on the final lap the race leader eked out a few more tenths of a second to complete his hat-trick by 0.533s.

Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Yamaha) leads eventual winner Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) in the rain at the Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down. Picture: Derek Wilson/Pacemaker Press

Browne rounded out the top three, 7.731s behind Lynn, with Campbell bagging fourth ahead of Kyle Cross (Circle K Airport Kawasaki) and Ryan Gibson (Gibson Motors Kawasaki).

McGreevy set the ball rolling in the first race of the day with a hard-earned win in the Supertwin class.

Randalstown’s Christian Elkin led in the wet until the final lap, when McGreevy squeezed past to snatch the win by only 0.213s.

Aaron Spence was over 19 seconds back as he crossed the line in third on his Aprilia.

In a dramatic Supersport encounter, it was McGreevy again who came out on top after a tussle with Lynn (J McC Roofing Yamaha).

A three-way battle also involving Elkin (Dyno Centre NI Yamaha) played out in increasingly heavy rain, with Lynn setting the early pace.

McGreevy then made his move on the fourth lap to take over at the front in the five-lap race, which was restarted after a red flag.

The former British Supersport rider opened a slight gap and closed out victory by 0.8s from Lynn, with Elkin only 0.108s back in third place.

Young gun Jack Burrows won the Moto3 race on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Honda from Stephen McAdoo by 22.3s, with Ruben Sherman-Boyd holding off Bailey Dobson and Cory Barron in a close finish by 0.116s to win the Supersport 300 race.

Lewis Mullen triumphed in the Moto-One race by four seconds from Harry Phayres, while Barry Davidson was the overall winner in the Classic race on the MBR Honda 550.

The Sidecars were also in action at Bishopscourt, with Mark Codd and passenger Eamon Mulholland winning by 2.162s from Darren O’Dwyer and Mark Gash.

