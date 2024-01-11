LayLaw Racing team owner Gerry Lawlor has reconfirmed that the Irish-based team and its TZ250 Yamaha machines will not compete at the 2024 Manx Grand Prix.

The LayLaw Racing team is owned by Gerry Lawlor and managed by former TT winner Eddie Laycock

An initial statement announcing LayLaw Racing’s decision to call it quits this year was followed by a statement from team manager Eddie Laycock, which claimed the team would race at the event this summer with two-time Lightweight race winner Mike Browne and 10-time TT winner Ian Lougher.

However, a further statement – agreed between Lawlor and Laycock – and issued on Thursday afternoon read: “LayLaw racing’s team owner Gerry Lawlor has reconfirmed that LayLaw racing and its TZ Yamahas will not compete at this year’s Manx Grand Prix.

“LayLaw’s team manager Eddie Laycock has stated that he hopes to continue to compete at the Manx and is planning to launch his own team and Gerry has offered his full support. Eddie hopes to make an announcement in the coming weeks.”

Dubliner Laycock is a two-time TT winner who was sponsored by Mr Lawlor during his racing days.

They remained good friends and later linked up for a highly successful association with the LayLaw Racing team at the Manx Grand Prix, where Cork rider Browne has won the past two Lightweight races with veteran Lougher claiming the runner-up spot on each occasion in 2022 and 2023.