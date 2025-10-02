Leading Isle of Man TT rider Jamie Coward and KTS Racing part ways after six years

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 10:30 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 10:42 BST
Jamie Coward on the KTS/MacAdam Factory Racing Triumph at the North West 200. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)placeholder image
The KTS Racing Team and Jamie Coward have parted company after a six-year association.

A statement on Thursday morning by KTS Racing thanked Yorkshireman Coward for his efforts during that period, which included podiums at the North West 200, Isle of Man TT, Southern 100 and Armoy road races.

It read: “We would like to announce that we have mutually agreed to part ways with Jamie Coward.

“Jamie has been an important part of our journey over the last 6 years, and we are grateful for the dedication, hard work, and passion he has shown during his time with the team, having stood on the podium at the Isle of Man TT, North West 200, Southern 100 and Armoy road races. We wish him every success for the future, both on and off the track.”

“To our sponsors, supporters and fans – thank you as always for being part of the KTS Racing family. We’re excited for what’s to come and look forward to sharing the next chapter with you soon.”

In response, Coward included a screenshot of the KTS Racing statement on social media with the accompanying words: “Just This!! Thanks for everything.”

