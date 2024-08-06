Lee Johnston set for road racing comeback at Manx Grand Prix

Lee Johnston will make his road racing comeback at the Manx Grand Prix following a long injury lay-off.

The Northern Ireland rider sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash during qualifying at the North West 200 in 2023 and suffered a further setback earlier this year, when the 35-year-old broke his leg in an accident during testing in Spain.

He missed the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT, but Johnston finally returned to action in the British Supersport Championship at Brands Hatch in July.

The TT winner will compete for Reed Racing at the Manx Grand Prix in the Lightweight and Classic Superbike races, when he will ride RS250 and RC45 Honda machinery.

Lee Johnston will ride the Reed Racing Honda RC45 in the Classic Superbike race at the Manx Grand Prix

Johnston previously won the Lightweight race in 2018 when he beat fellow Northern Ireland rider Adam McLean and has also won at the event in the Senior and Junior Classic races.

The Manx Grand Prix takes place from August 18-26 on the legendary Mountain Course on the Isle of Man.

