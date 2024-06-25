Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bishopscourt Racing Circuit manager Roy Biggerstaff says there has been considerable interest from potential buyers of the Co Down venue since it was placed on the market in May.

The 159-acre site has an asking price of offers over £2million and is one of only two permanent racing tracks in Northern Ireland along with Kirkistown on the Ards Peninsula.

Located seven miles outside Downpatrick, the Bishopscourt venue – bought by Northern Ireland businessman Jim O’Brien in 2001 – hosts events including the Ulster Superbike and Northern Ireland Rally and Kart championships.

Circuit manager Biggerstaff, who has been in his role since 2011, said: “There has been a lot of interest since it went up for sale in May.

Bishopscourt Racing Circuit in Co Down is a key venue for the Ulster Superbike Chamnpionship

“Obviously I would like to see Bishopscourt Racing Circuit continue as a racing venue in the future.”

The sale is being managed by Hanna Hillen Estates, with the site including three race circuits ranging from 1.479 miles to 2.136 miles.

The 1.824-mile National track is currently used for the Ulster Superbike Championship and will host the next round of the series from July 20-21.

The site – developed from an airfield which was opened by the RAF in 1943 as a main base for bomber aircraft – includes a race control tower and marshal area, toilet and shower facilities, a main block with offices, kitchen, bar, meeting room and lounge area, stores and a workshop.

Bishopscourt also hosts the prestigious Sunflower Trophy meeting – Ireland’s biggest short circuit showpiece – which regularly attracts big names from the British Superbike Championship each October.

Motorcycling legend Giacomo Agostini is set to ride demonstration laps at the track in August as part of the Classic Bike Festival Ireland.

The 15-time world champion will ride an MV Agusta in the Ulster Grand Prix winners parade laps and mingle with fans in the paddock at the two-day event, which takes place from August 3-4.

Italian great Agostini has a big following in Northern Ireland, where he won seven times at the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod in the 500cc and 350cc class during a golden era for the Ulster road race in the late sixties.

He achieved his final wins at the event in 1970 with 500 and 350 double.

‘Ago’ will be joined in the UGP parade by a plethora of former winners, including festival organiser and road racing star Phillip McCallen, who will ride a Honda RC45.

Another key date on the calendar at Bishopscourt is Supercar Sunday on July 28, which raises funds for the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

