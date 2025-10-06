Magherafelt’s Fionn McLaughlin earns FIA F3 promotion with Hitech after dominant British F4 title win
The 17-year-old from Magherafelt sealed the 2025 British F4 crown in fine style last weekend, collecting five wins, nine additional podiums and finishing 52.5 points clear of the rest.
McLaughlin’s move to FIA Formula 3 marks a significant milestone in a career that has advanced at remarkable speed, coming less than a year after his competitive debut in car racing.
He made his car racing debut with Hitech in the Formula Winter Series at the start of 2025, taking part in all four rounds across Portugal and Spain. McLaughlin recorded three wins and eight podiums, finishing third overall and securing the Rookie Class title at the Barcelona finale.
His subsequent British F4 campaign showcased a blend of speed and race intelligence, including several lights-to-flag victories and strong recoveries in reverse-grid contests. McLaughlin also sealed the Rookie Cup with two rounds remaining, amassing 17 class wins and eight further podiums.
Speaking about the development, McLaughlin said: “I’m incredibly proud of everything I’ve achieved this year – it’s already been a whirlwind journey from karting to single-seaters, and now stepping up to FIA Formula 3 with Hitech is a dream come true.
"I want to thank everyone who has supported me along the way, especially Hitech and the Red Bull Junior Team for their trust and belief in my potential.
“This next step is a huge opportunity for me. The competition will be tough, but I feel ready for the challenge. I’ve learned so much this season, from adapting quickly to different circuits and managing the pressures of race weekends, and I’m excited to keep pushing forward and proving myself. My goal is to continue progressing and make the most of every chance I get on the path to Formula 1.”
Paul Bellringer, Hitech’s FIA Formula 3 Team Manager, added: “At Hitech, we’ve closely followed Fionn’s progress in the entry categories of the Formula Winter Series and the British F4 Championship, and we’ve been consistently impressed by his speed, maturity, and racecraft.”