Co Durham's Ian Bainbridge died following a crash on the exit of Kirk Michael village on Tuesday evening at the Manx Grand Prix

The incident occurred on the exit of Kirk Michael village on the first lap of the second practice session, resulting in a red flag shortly after 7:30pm. The remainder of the schedule was cancelled as a result.

Mr Bainbridge, who was 69 and from Barnard Castle, made his Mountain Course debut in 2005 and had been a regular competitor in the classic racing classes ever since, only missing the Manx Grand Prix on two occasions in that time.

His best performance came in the 2010 Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix when he finished in eighth place.

A statement on Wednesday morning said: “The Manx Grand Prix pass on their deepest sympathy to Ian’s family, loved ones, and friends.”

It is the second fatal accident at the 2023 event after Colchester’s Gary Vines (33), who crashed at Ballagarey in the opening qualifying session on Sunday, also lost his life.