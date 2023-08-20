An incident was reported at Ballagarey, resulting in a delay of around one hour on the opening day of the festival before the session recommenced.

Michael Dunlop completed one lap prior to the stoppage, topping the leaderboard on the Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750 at 121.877mph.

Dean Harrison, riding an Oxford Racing Ducati 916 this year for Key Racing, was second fastest on his first lap at 119.469mph followed by Craig Neve (Alasdair Cowan Kawasaki) at 119.329mph and last year’s winner Rob Hodson on the Greenall Racing Kawasaki, who did 118.097mph.

Michael Dunlop (Team Classic Suzuki) at Gorse Lea during the opening Classic Superbike practice session for the 2023 Manx Grand Prix.

Derek Sheils, back at the event for the first time since 2019, was fifth on another of the Greenall Kawasaki ZXR750s at 117.238mph.

The Republic of Ireland rider last raced around the Mountain Course at the Isle of Man TT in 2022 after sitting out the event this year.

Sheils finished as the runner-up in the Classic Superbike race at the Classic TT in 2019.