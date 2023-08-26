Harrison lapped at 111.395mph on the Craven Racing Manx Norton as he won the three-lap opener at the centenary meeting by 52 seconds from three-time race winner John McGuinness (Team Winfield Paton).

Cork’s Mike Browne limped home in third on the Peter Grantham Lodge Norton after running into issues.

Banbridge man Shaun Anderson finished fourth (Peter Beugger Paton), missing out on a maiden podium after the Italian machine developed a fuel issue on the final lap.

Dean Harrison at the Gooseneck on the Craven Racing Manx Norton on his way to victory in the Carole Nash Classic Senior race at the Manx Grand Prix on Saturday

Morecambe’s McGuinness led on the opening lap at Glen Helen by two seconds from Harrison, who in turn was two seconds up on Browne.

By Ramsey, Browne had moved ahead by 0.872s from McGuinness, with Harrison 2.7s adrift in third. Anderson was four seconds down on Harrison with Adam McLean McLean in fifth, 18 seconds behind on the Flitwick Motorcycles Royal Enfield.

Browne completed his opening lap at 110.035mph to lead Harrison, who clocked 109.625s, by an increased margin of 4.6s.

McGuinness was required to make a compulsory pit-stop on the Paton and lost around 14 seconds as he dropped to third.

Harrison and Browne were able to capitalise, with their Norton machines not required to come into the pits.

Harrison was on a charge as he began his second lap and had overtaken Browne at the top of the time sheets when they reached Glen Helen by just under one second. McGuinness was 12 seconds back with Anderson – also required to pit on his Paton – beginning to claw back ground, 3.3s adrift off the podium places.

Harrison set a new Manx GP lap record for the class at 111.395mph as he stretched his lead to 11.1s on the second lap over Browne, who now appeared to be battling a machine problem.

Browne was comfortably ahead of McGuinness by 32.4s with Anderson now only 1.6s behind the 23-time TT winner.

On the last lap, Harrison was managing his pace at the front as he led by a commanding 50 seconds from Browne at Ramsey hairpin, while Anderson had overhauled McGuinness on corrected time to move into third.

Anderson was only 3.1s behind the slowing Browne and just 2.1s up on fourth-placed McGuinness.

McLean continued to ride a strong race on the Royal Enfield and was 12.9s down on McGuinness as he held fifth.

Harrison had a trouble-free run as he guided the Norton home for a dominant victory with a final lap of 110.955mph, with McGuinness gaining two places on the last lap to secure the runner-up spot, 52.564s back.

A disappointed Browne managed to nurse his stricken Norton home to claim third, 4.3s behind McGuinness, while Anderson ran into problems on the final lap with a fuel issue and dropped out of the rostrum positions, finishing fourth in the end.

McLean took fifth with Michael Russell (Izzard Racing 500 Norton), James Hillier (CSC Racing/IMS 500 Yamaha) and Rob Hodson (Ruthless Racing 500 Honda) the top eight.