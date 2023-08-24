News you can trust since 1737
Manx Grand Prix: Michael Dunlop shines in sun-kissed qualifying with 126mph Classic Superbike lap | Dominic Herbertson taken to hospital after crash

Michael Dunlop made the most of the sun-kissed conditions on the Isle of Man on Thursday afternoon to clock a 126mph lap at the Manx Grand Prix on the Team Classic Suzuki.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 15:43 BST

The Ulster rider recorded the quickest speed of practice week on the GSX-R750 SRAD machine from a standing start at 126.046mph (17m 57.608s), which was 5.429s ahead of Australian David Johnson on the Alasdair Cowan Racing Kawasaki ZXR750.

Johnson completed two laps, setting his fastest speed of 125.414mph on his second flying lap.

Rob Hodson (Greenall Racing Kawasaki), was third quickest at 124.701mph after two laps, with Craig Neve (Alasdair Cowan Racing Kawasaki) in fourth at 124.097mph.

Michael Dunlop raised the bar further in qualifying for the Classic Superbike race at the Manx Grand Prix on Thursday with a 126mh lap on the Team Classic Suzuki 750Michael Dunlop raised the bar further in qualifying for the Classic Superbike race at the Manx Grand Prix on Thursday with a 126mh lap on the Team Classic Suzuki 750
Dean Harrison did a standing start lap of 123.896mph on the Key Racing Ducati 916, while Dominic Herbertson was sixth on the BHR Racing Kawasaki (123.106mph).

Herbertson was later involved in a crash at Lambfell and was described as conscious. The 32-year-old was taken to Noble’s Hospital by Airmed.

Republic of Ireland rider Brian McCormack slotted into seventh on the Greenall Racing Kawasaki, while the top ten was completed by Michael Rutter (Bathams Racing Suzuki), Paul Jordan (Mistral Kawasaki) and Derek Sheils (Greenall Racing Kawasaki).

In the Junior MGP class, England’s Daniel Ingham topped the times on his Brook Built Yamaha R6 at 119.775mph, 11 seconds up on Manx newcomer Marcus Simpson on JPS Racing Powered by Atherstone Yamaha R6.

A contingency session was utilised on Thursday afternoon by the organisers after Wednesday evening’s schedule was lost due to poor weather.

Qualifying is also planned on Thursday evening, with roads closed from 6pm.

Final practice takes place on Friday followed by the Sure Lightweight race at 14:40 BST.

