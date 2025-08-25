Donegal’s Caomhan Canny achieved a dream victory in the Senior Manx Grand Prix after a dramatic last-lap charge to snatch the win by only half-a-second from gutted Scotsman Chris Cook.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Canny’s participation in the event was in question after he suffered multiple broken bones following a heavy crash at the Tandragee 100 in June, but he did all he could to aid his recovery and was passed fit to compete.

The southern Irishman’s hard work paid off after he produced a brilliant final lap in the four-lap MGP finale at 120.846mph to deny Cook by only 0.529s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dejected Cook had a lead of four seconds over Canny (Suzuki 750) at the Bungalow on lap four and was still 1.7s ahead at Cronk-ny-Mona a short distance from the finishing line.

Donegal's Caomhan Canny celebrates his Senior Manx Grand Prix victory with his team on the Isle of Man. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

However, Canny was on a mission and refused to relent, stringing together a blistering final sector to snatch a thrilling victory in glorious sunshine on the Isle of Man.

“There’s no words, and before I say anything I want to thank every single person who has believed in me – my sponsors, all my family, any single person who has helped me,” said an emotional Canny.

“Emotions are high and I don’t want to forget anyone.

“The bike wasn’t running, only for Michael Dunlop who got it going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Michael Sweeney gave me laps around the place – there’s so many people who deserve a mention.”

Canny received a pit board at Creg-ny-Baa on the last lap showing Cook with a healthy advantage of 4.5s, but he remained determined to try and overcome the deficit and his tenacity was rewarded.

“To be honest, whenever I got to the Creg, some gentleman who I don’t even know gave me a board on the last lap, and I was 4.5 seconds (behind),” he added.

“I just said to myself, I’ve just got to put in the sector of my life and hope something happens, and I just don’t know how it happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll go out tonight, everybody who’s behind me and all the crew, we couldn’t do it without them.

“It’s not just me, there’s so much goes on behind the scenes and everyone in motorbikes knows that.

“My wife makes so many sacrifices so we can do this and financially, we’ve limited sponsors so it takes a lot of money, a lot of time, a lot of effort, but it’s finally paid off.”

Cook (Kawasaki) could not hide his dismay at the end after seeing victory snatched from his grasp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was leading in the pits again and I gave everything I had on the last two laps – I had nothing left – so well done to the winner.”

Manx rider Jamie Williams, who won the Supersport race on Saturday and Monday’s Junior Supertwin race, claimed third on the NCE Racing Honda.

“When I came into the pits, I had a very small oil leak, which didn’t fill me full of confidence obviously,” said Williams.

“I just struggled a bit, I struggled to get into the groove – congratulations to the other two guys, they rode fantastically and it’s very well deserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But here we are, four podiums, two wins, it couldn’t really have been any better than that.”