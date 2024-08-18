Manx Grand Prix: Jamie Williams taken to hospital after red-flag crash at Kate's Cottage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Williams came off at Kate’s Cottage, resulting in a red flag stoppage.
He was reported to be conscious and sustained left hip and shoulder injuries.
Williams was one of the leading contenders for the Senior MGP race and finished fourth in the race 12 months ago.
The incident happened shortly before 14:30 BST on the opening lap of the first qualifying session for Classic Superbike and MGP Senior competitors.
Cork rider Mike Browne posted the fastest time on his first lap before the stoppage on the Key Racing Ducati 916 at 121.545mph.
Browne was narrowly quicker than Rob Hodson (121.512mph), whose Greenall Racing Kawasaki team-mate Derek Sheils was third fastest at 120.383mph.
Australian rider David Johnson (Mistral Racing Kawasaki) was next with a speed of 118.936mph ahead of Brian McCormack (Green Racing Kawasaki) and Ian Hutchinson (Steadplan Kawasaki), who recorded speeds of 118.571mph and 118.1mph respectively on their opening laps of the 2024 event around the Mountain Course.
Michael Dunlop, who is riding a Ducati 916 in a change from Suzuki machinery this year, stopped at Crosby on his opening lap.
After a short delay, qualifying resumed around the Mountain Course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.