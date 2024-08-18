Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manx rider Jamie Williams has been taken to Noble’s Hospital by airmed following a crash in opening qualifying for the Senior Manx Grand Prix on Sunday.

Williams came off at Kate’s Cottage, resulting in a red flag stoppage.

He was reported to be conscious and sustained left hip and shoulder injuries.

Williams was one of the leading contenders for the Senior MGP race and finished fourth in the race 12 months ago.

The incident happened shortly before 14:30 BST on the opening lap of the first qualifying session for Classic Superbike and MGP Senior competitors.

Cork rider Mike Browne posted the fastest time on his first lap before the stoppage on the Key Racing Ducati 916 at 121.545mph.

Browne was narrowly quicker than Rob Hodson (121.512mph), whose Greenall Racing Kawasaki team-mate Derek Sheils was third fastest at 120.383mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australian rider David Johnson (Mistral Racing Kawasaki) was next with a speed of 118.936mph ahead of Brian McCormack (Green Racing Kawasaki) and Ian Hutchinson (Steadplan Kawasaki), who recorded speeds of 118.571mph and 118.1mph respectively on their opening laps of the 2024 event around the Mountain Course.

Michael Dunlop, who is riding a Ducati 916 in a change from Suzuki machinery this year, stopped at Crosby on his opening lap.