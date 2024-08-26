Manx Grand Prix: Limavady rider Michael Gahan fifth as Dan Ingham wins Senior MGP
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ingham (Castings Technology Yamaha R6) took victory in the two-lap race by over half a minute from Scotsman Chris Cook (Kawasaki), setting the fastest lap of the race at 118.868mph.
Ingham was 17 seconds ahead of Lincolnshire’s Sam Johnson (Ron Soar/Dynamic Access Suzuki).
French rider Julien Cregniot (Team ILR/Frog Vehicle Developments Honda) claimed fourth by 15 seconds from Ulsterman Gahan (Newline Elite Group Yamaha).
Gahan, who lapped at 115.429mph, said: “I’m really happy and it would be nice to be on the podium, but that’s all we had today.
“I give it my all but with the damp conditions I didn’t want to be the hero and there was a bit of traffic on the Mountain too, but we did it and I can’t complain.
“It was good to get it over with and with the damp spots, everybody was then a few miles per hour slower, so that’s all we had today.”
Scottish newcomer Johnny Stewart rode an impressive race to complete the top six, finishing 6.8s behind Gahan on the J Stewart Racing Kawasaki.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.