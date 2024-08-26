Manx Grand Prix: Limavady rider Michael Gahan fifth as Dan Ingham wins Senior MGP

Kyle White
By Kyle White

Sports journalist

Published 26th Aug 2024, 17:02 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2024, 18:12 BST
Limavady’s Michael Gahan finished fifth in the Senior Manx Grand Prix on Monday, which was won by Leicestershire’s Dan Ingham.

Ingham (Castings Technology Yamaha R6) took victory in the two-lap race by over half a minute from Scotsman Chris Cook (Kawasaki), setting the fastest lap of the race at 118.868mph.

Ingham was 17 seconds ahead of Lincolnshire’s Sam Johnson (Ron Soar/Dynamic Access Suzuki).

French rider Julien Cregniot (Team ILR/Frog Vehicle Developments Honda) claimed fourth by 15 seconds from Ulsterman Gahan (Newline Elite Group Yamaha).

England's Dan Ingham won the Senior Manx Grand Prix on MondayEngland's Dan Ingham won the Senior Manx Grand Prix on Monday
England's Dan Ingham won the Senior Manx Grand Prix on Monday

Gahan, who lapped at 115.429mph, said: “I’m really happy and it would be nice to be on the podium, but that’s all we had today.

“I give it my all but with the damp conditions I didn’t want to be the hero and there was a bit of traffic on the Mountain too, but we did it and I can’t complain.

“It was good to get it over with and with the damp spots, everybody was then a few miles per hour slower, so that’s all we had today.”

Scottish newcomer Johnny Stewart rode an impressive race to complete the top six, finishing 6.8s behind Gahan on the J Stewart Racing Kawasaki.

