Limavady’s Michael Gahan finished fifth in the Senior Manx Grand Prix on Monday, which was won by Leicestershire’s Dan Ingham.

Ingham (Castings Technology Yamaha R6) took victory in the two-lap race by over half a minute from Scotsman Chris Cook (Kawasaki), setting the fastest lap of the race at 118.868mph.

Ingham was 17 seconds ahead of Lincolnshire’s Sam Johnson (Ron Soar/Dynamic Access Suzuki).

French rider Julien Cregniot (Team ILR/Frog Vehicle Developments Honda) claimed fourth by 15 seconds from Ulsterman Gahan (Newline Elite Group Yamaha).

Gahan, who lapped at 115.429mph, said: “I’m really happy and it would be nice to be on the podium, but that’s all we had today.

“I give it my all but with the damp conditions I didn’t want to be the hero and there was a bit of traffic on the Mountain too, but we did it and I can’t complain.

“It was good to get it over with and with the damp spots, everybody was then a few miles per hour slower, so that’s all we had today.”