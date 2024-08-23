Manx Grand Prix: Michael Dunlop finally completes first full lap of 2024 event on 250 Honda
The record 29-time Isle of Man TT winner lapped at 108.945mph on his 250 Honda in far from ideal conditions around the Mountain Course, with riders warned of wet patches after torrential overnight rain.
Roads were due to close at 09:30 BST but a series of delays followed to allow the course to dry out and the course was eventually closed for racing at 13:00 BST.
Dunlop did one lap on his 2-stroke machine before pulling in.
Stuart Hall led the Lightweight times on the Whippet Racing Honda with a speed of 111.49mph after completing two laps, while Michael Evans was third behind Dunlop, clocking 108.868mph on his second lap.
Lee Johnston went fourth fastest on the Reed Racing Honda RS250 at 107.183mph from a standing start.
After a short delay following a non-racing related medical emergency, the Classic Superbikes, Senior and Junior session began at 15:07 BST.
England’s Dominic Herbertson led the way with a best speed of 122.60mph on the BHR Kawasaki after two laps.
Derek Sheils did three laps on the Greenall Racing Kawasaki and was second quickest at 120.574mph, with Craig Neve on the Bathams Ales Kawasaki in third at 119.976mph.
Brian McCormack (Greenall Racing Kawasaki) was fourth fastest with a lap of 119.492mph.
Skerries man Michael Sweeney and his Mistral Kawasaki team-mate Paul Jordan were seventh and eighth, lapping at 118.085mph 117.954mph respectively.
It was Magherafelt rider Jordan’s first full lap of the week on the ZXR750.
Shaun Anderson (Wiz Racing Norton) was 13th with a speed of 116.503mph while Johnston went out on the Reed Racing Honda RC45 and completed one lap at 115.464mph, which left him 16th.
Dunlop, due to ride a Ducati 916, did not appear on the machine. The 35-year-old had problems with the Italian bike in Sunday’s opening session.
Banbridge man Anderson set the pace in the Classic Senior class on the Peter Beugger Paton at 108.41mph from John McGuinness on Roger Winfield’s Paton, who did 107.921mph after a single lap.
Irishman Mike Browne on the Eureka Racing Norton was third quickest (106.436mph).
In the Senior MGP class Chris Cook took the top spot on his 600cc Kawasaki (115.615mph) ahead of Ulsterman Michael Gahan (Newline Elite Group Yamaha R6), while Andrea Majola was fastest in the Junior MGP class on the VAS Engine Paton (112.50mph).
The Classic Junior session was led by Jordan on the Davies Motorsport Honda (101.233mph) from Michael Evans (Ken Rutter Honda), who did 99.337mph.
