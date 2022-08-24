Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland rider clocked a standing start lap in the evening session of 124.735mph on the Team Classic Suzuki XR69 and raised the bar further on his flying lap, lapping at 125.537mph. Dunlop also blasted through the Sulby speed trap at 171.54mph on his second lap.

Earlier, he posted a speed of 122.914mph from a standing start in the afternoon despite developing a gearbox issue on the 1100cc XR69, which was leaking oil.

The 33-year-old was due to be riding the newer Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750 SRAD but has run into problems with the machine, and was reported to be waiting on a rear sprocket to be flown into the Isle of Man in time for Thursday’s session.

Michael Dunlop on the Team Classic Suzuki XR69 at Creg-ny-Baa on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Hodson did one lap (123.047mph) in the evening on the Greenall Kawasaki, although his time from the afternoon was slightly faster at 123.471mph to leave him second quickest.

Australian David Johnson, who won the race in 2019 after Dunlop retired on the last lap, climbed the leaderboard after completing four laps on the Alasdair Cowan Kawasaki ZXR750 in the afternoon, setting a best speed of 123.233mph for the third fastest time.

Craig Neve slotted into fourth on the Alasdair Cowan Kawasaki (122.91mph).

Paul Jordan from Magherafelt did 120.487mph on the Mistral Kawasaki in the afternoon session, while Lee Johnston finally completed a lap on the Ashcourt Racing Honda RC45 at 114.133mph from a standing start.

Manxman Michael Evans crashed at Sulby Bridge in the Classic Superbike session in the afternoon and was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital with suspected elbow injuries.

An additional session was held on Wednesday as the organisers availed of the contingency option following the cancellation of Monday’s practice due to poor weather.

The Manx Grand Prix is taking place for the first time since 2019 after successive cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.