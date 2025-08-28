The incident happened during qualifying for the Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man

English rider Garry Broughton remains in a ‘serious’ condition in hospital following a crash at the Manx Grand Prix.

The 44-year-old came off at Joey’s during qualifying on Tuesday, August 19.

He was flown to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool for treatment.

An official update said Broughton continues to be monitored and is receiving treatment for his injuries.

Meanwhile Andy Whale, who was involved in a red flag incident during Monday's Lightweight Classic TT race is reported as stable, conscious and talking and is being treated for neck injuries.