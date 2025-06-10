Manxman Conor Cummins is set to return to the Around A Pound Tandragee 100 this month for the first time in 18 years.

The Irish road race has not taken place since 2022 because of the need for vital resurfacing work, which has finally been completed.

Isle of Man TT star Cummins last raced at Tandragee in 2007 with the JMF Millsport Racing team.

The 39-year-old signed with Ulster team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing this year and secured a best result of fifth in the second Superstock race at the TT.

Manx rider Conor Cummins on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Riding the team’s BMW M1000RR, Cummins clocked his best lap of the event this year at 131.528mph – the fastest by a rider for John Burrows’ outfit around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

The official launch of the 2025 Tandragee 100 was held on Tuesday night at Craigavon Civic Centre.

Last year, Cummins raced at Armoy for the first time since 2013 and he is now looking forward to another fix of Irish road racing in just over two weeks’ time, with the 61st running of the Tandragee 100 taking place from June 27-28.

“I’ve only done it once in ’07 and I’ll never forget Phillip McCallen taking me around in a Sprinter van at night, showing me around,” Cummins said. “I don’t think I slept much that night!

“But going back would be quite a cool thing and now the total shift in circumstances has really got my head thinking differently and these other races after the TT are definitely on my radar.”

Banbridge’s Shaun Anderson, a member of the promoting North Armagh Club, is another top name on the entry list.

Anderson – a huge fan of the undulating 5.3-mile Tandragee course – was fortunate to walk away with only cuts and bruises at the TT following a crash in the Superbike race.

However, Michael Sweeney would be the man to beat on his MJR BMW if he returns to Tandragee, where the line-up includes Manx Grand Prix winners Joe Yeardsley, Daniel Ingham and Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed.

Manx prospect Marcus Simpson, the Senior Manx GP runner-up to Yeardsley in 2023, is entered, while an intriguing newcomer is Frenchman Amalric Blanc, who was 12th in the first Superstock TT race last week.

Sadly, Derek McGee is sidelined through injury after he was wiped out in a crash at the IRRC round at Hengelo in the Netherlands last month.

Other riders coming out to support the event are Neil Kernohan and Ryan Whitehall, Liam and James Chawke, Andy Farrell and veteran Ian Lougher, who is entered in the Supertwins class.

Traditionally held in May, this year’s Tandragee 100 has been moved to a June weekend.