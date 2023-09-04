The Lisburn-based outfit confirmed that a new rider line-up will be put in place for 2024.

Kennedy won the 2022 British Supersport Championship title on the Mar-Train Yamaha and finished as the runner-up in 2012.

He was given the opportunity to make the step up to BSB this year and is currently 10th in the standings with three rounds remaining, scoring points in 20 of the 24 races so far.

Jack Kennedy on the Mar-Train Racing Yamaha in the British Superbike Championship.

Team owner Tim Martin said there had been ‘no fallout’ with Kennedy, whose Supersport title last year was a record fourth in total for the Irishman.

“We are making a few changes for 2024 and revamping the team,” said Martin.

“I spoke to Jack this week about the direction we are taking, and it has all been very amicable.

“We have worked with Jack three years in total, including the past two years which has been hugely successful. Jack won the British Supersport Championship with Mar-Train Yamaha Racing in 2022 and finished runner-up in the class back in 2012.

“He has been with the team for this year’s Superbike championship and has done a great job with us. We just feel that it is time for a change in direction ahead of next year.

“There has been no fallout. I came to the decision that a change was needed and explained everything to Jack, and I sincerely wish him every success in the future.”

Kennedy said he was grateful to the team for the opportunities afforded to him and has vowed to finish the season on a high.

“I am grateful to the team for giving me the opportunity and for everything we have built this year in the Superbike class,” he said.

“To see us running at the front in BSB is a great achievement for us as a team. It’s a shame that it has to end as I believe we could have progressed even further in a second season together.

“But I’m ready for the next chapter in my own career and I’m twice as motivated to use the experience gained this year to continue in the British Superbike Championship because that's where I feel I belong.

“We have had a lot of success together as a team, including lifting the Supersport title last year. I am looking forward to finishing the last three rounds on a high with Mar-Train and giving my team, sponsors and supporters something to really shout about.”

Kennedy’s best results to date include a fourth place in the wet at Brands Hatch and a fifth at Thruxton.