Manxman Marcus Simpson has penned a two-year deal with the WH Racing powered by Dynobike team for a full road racing programme in 2025, with the Isle of Man TT the top objective.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox.

The Newcastle-based team missed the TT last year but will run 26-year-old Simpson on Honda machinery in the Superbike and Superstock classes.

Simpson will compete at the North West 200, Tandragee 100, Southern 100, Armoy Road Races and Macau Grand Prix this year.

He made his TT debut last June after claiming second place in the 2023 Senior race at the Manx Grand Prix.

Manx rider Marcus Simpson with the WH Racing powered by Dynobike Honda Fireblade he will race in 2025

Simpson set a personal best speed of 125.918mph at the TT in the Superbike race, finishing 12th on his privately-run Fireblade.

“Last year’s TT was challenging to say the least and it didn’t pan out as I would have liked, although if I’d have been offered 12th place and a near 126mph lap in the Superbike race at the beginning of the fortnight, I’d have snapped your hand off,” Simpson said.

“I definitely learnt a lot last year in terms of what to do and what not to do both on track and off track, and it tested me for sure. But I’m more experienced now and this two-year deal means there’s no pressure on me so I can go out and enjoy myself and if I do that, the results will take care of themselves.

“I know the Fireblade inside out and I think I’ll be in a better position if I just concentrate on what I know, giving me plenty of track time to build on the last two years and continue to improve because I know there’s plenty more to come.”

Owned and run by Stephen Watson and Jake Holliday, with race preparation by crew chief Josh Watson, WH Racing have previously run Dominic Herbertson and Julian Trummer on the roads.

Watson said: “Following a forced break from racing in 2024, WH Racing Powered by Dynobike are delighted to be making a full time return to the paddock for 2025/2026 with Marcus Simpson onboard our Honda Fireblade in the Superstock TT, Superbike TT, and Senior TT races.

“Since meeting Marcus we noticed just how alike we all were and how it made perfect sense to work together. We are really looking forward to providing him with the environment and bike that we hope can bring him to the next stage of his road racing career.”