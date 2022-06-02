Martin Barr is top local at MX Nationals

The Apico Husqvarna rider finished seventh overall, behind Finish rider Harri Kulas on the Crescent Yamaha, after claiming sixth in race one and seventh in race two.

“I had my best qualifying of the season finishing sixth fastest,” said Barr.

“I didn’t make a great start in race one and had a lot of work to do to eventually take sixth. In the second moto I was away with the front runners but come half way through the race I hadn’t the energy to run at their pace and dropped to seventh. I’m in fourth place in the championship but I know there are better weekends ahead.”

Ballyclare's Martin Barr was the top local MX1 pro finisher at round three of the Michelin MX Nationals at the Lyng circuit in Norfolk.

Lockbrickland’s Jason Meara brought the Phoenix Tools Even Strokes Kawasaki home in eighth overall after finishing ninth in race one and eighth in race two.

His brother John was standing in for Carlton Husband in the MX2 class for the Phoenix Tools Even Strokes Kawasaki team and after leading the opening race with only two laps to the chequered flag, he had a massive crash.

“I hit a rock on take off at a jump and went over the bars and then got landed on by a following bike, leaving me with a huge hematoma on my leg,” explained Meara.

“Unfortunately the pain was too much and I had to DNF race two. It was a weekend of what might have been but at least I was able to show what I could do on a 250 again.”

Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick finished the day in ninth overall after eighth in race one followed by ninth in race two. The Chambers Racing Husqvarna rider felt it was a step in the right direction.

McCormick said: “I made a good starts all day but it was frustrating to not make the best of them. In race one I was lying fourth but dropped back to eighth by the flag then in race two I was away well again but just ran out of legs. There is a couple of weeks off now so it will give me time to regroup and go again.”

Stuart Edmonds had a nightmare weekend. He was involved in the John Meara crash and it resulted in a suspected broken wrist for the Dubliner.

Joshua McCorkell had a great result in the amateur MX1 class finishing 3rd overall on the Westminster Build Ltd backed 450 Husqvarna . The 26-year-old Londonderry rider finished the weekend with a 3-2-2-5 and was delighted with his first podium of the 2022 season.

“It’s all down to the starts and although mine weren’t 100% they weren’t far away,” said McCorkell. “If you can get away with them you can run with them. In my last race I was eighth off the gate and made up a few places to settle for fifth. It’s tough but I’ll take third any day of the week.”

Lisburn’s Gary Moulds with his passenger Lewis Gray hit form at the right time of the season, finishing third at Dean Moor, Cumbria, round three of the British sidecar championship. After qualifying third fastest Moulds holeshotted all three races and led them in the early laps before finishing second in race one and third in the final two races.

“Three podiums and third overall was brilliant,” said Moulds. “The only thing lacking is my race fitness and I will be working hard on that before the next round at Tandragee, in a few weeks time.”

He now holds third in the championship behind Brett Wilkinson and reigning champion Stuart Brown.

At the head of the British quad championship Hillsborough’s Mark McLernon stretched his lead in the series to 16 points over Harry Walker after two victories and a second place at Dean Moor.

“I struggled all day and never felt comfortable on the bike,” said McLernon.

“Although I won race one and three Harry beat me in race two passing me two laps from the flag. At least I still lead the series heading to my home round in a few weeks time at Tandragee.”

The Northern Ireland Classic Club held a great motocross meeting at William Burgess’ track near Comber last Saturday.

Over 115 entries enjoyed the action around the immaculate track in the sun drenched but dusty conditions.

Cullybackey rider James Thompson was the star of the show with eight race wins on the day.

In the pre-60 class he claimed three wins from three starts on the Cecil Pearson 500cc Jap.

Two victories in the grade ‘A’ class, two more victories in the Pre 77 class on the 360 Bultaco and one more in the 500cc class on a 490 Yamaha, probably made him man of the meeting.

In the grade ‘A’ class the only person who got the better of Thompson was Terry Bailey in race three.

In the grade ‘B’ class the honours were shared between Killinchy’s Chris Lappin, who won races one and three and Carter Burns, riding William Burgess’s Maico, the winner of race two.