McAdoo Kawasaki's Korie McGreevy claims pole from Richard Cooper as Bishopscourt hosts opening round of Ulster Superbike Championship
The Ballynahinch man led the way on the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki by 0.250s from England’s Richard Cooper on the 600cc BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.
Former champion Carl Phillips slotted into third in qualifying as he made his return to the series on the J McC Racing Kawasaki after an absence of several years.
Andy Reid, riding a new BMW M1000RR for Jason McCaw’s J McC outfit, was fourth quickest ahead of reigning champion Jonny Campbell, who has also made the switch to a BMW M1000RR machine this season.
Campbell is running under the 155 Racing banner in 2025 and will concentrate solely on the Superbike category in his quest to retain the title.
The top five were covered by under seven tenths of a second after qualifying at the 1.824-mile circuit on cool but dry and sunny conditions.
Cookstown’s Gary McCoy rounded out the top six places on the Madbros BMW, 1.359s off McGreevy’s time.
Ross Irwin was next on the Magic Bullet Honda Fireblade ahead of last year’s championship runner-up Ryan Gibson, who has upgraded to a BMW M1000RR this year with backing from Firewood Supplies.
Top road racer Conor Cummins was ninth quickest on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW as he continues his preparations for the start of the road racing season.
In the Supersport class, Cooper bagged pole by one second from reigning Ulster champion McGreevy, with Mark Conlin (Moto Market Ducati) a further 0.845s back.
Former British motocross champion Graeme Irwin was fourth on the Magic Bullet Ducati Panigale V2 as he makes his short circuit racing return, with Isle of Man TT contender Cummins – also riding a Ducati V2 for John Burrows’ Dungannon team – claiming fifth at the Temple Club’s meeting.
Cooper sealed pole for the Supertwin races on the KMR/Jack Reid Kawasaki by 2.7s from Kyle Cross (TH Racing Aprilia).
