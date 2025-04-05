Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Korie McGreevy clinched pole at Bishopscourt on Saturday at the opening round of the Ulster Superbike Championship in Co Down.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ballynahinch man led the way on the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki by 0.250s from England’s Richard Cooper on the 600cc BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.

Former champion Carl Phillips slotted into third in qualifying as he made his return to the series on the J McC Racing Kawasaki after an absence of several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Reid, riding a new BMW M1000RR for Jason McCaw’s J McC outfit, was fourth quickest ahead of reigning champion Jonny Campbell, who has also made the switch to a BMW M1000RR machine this season.

McAdoo Racing Kawasaki rider Korie McGreevy clinched pole in the Superbike class at Bishopscourt. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Campbell is running under the 155 Racing banner in 2025 and will concentrate solely on the Superbike category in his quest to retain the title.

The top five were covered by under seven tenths of a second after qualifying at the 1.824-mile circuit on cool but dry and sunny conditions.

Cookstown’s Gary McCoy rounded out the top six places on the Madbros BMW, 1.359s off McGreevy’s time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Irwin was next on the Magic Bullet Honda Fireblade ahead of last year’s championship runner-up Ryan Gibson, who has upgraded to a BMW M1000RR this year with backing from Firewood Supplies.

Top road racer Conor Cummins was ninth quickest on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW as he continues his preparations for the start of the road racing season.

In the Supersport class, Cooper bagged pole by one second from reigning Ulster champion McGreevy, with Mark Conlin (Moto Market Ducati) a further 0.845s back.

Former British motocross champion Graeme Irwin was fourth on the Magic Bullet Ducati Panigale V2 as he makes his short circuit racing return, with Isle of Man TT contender Cummins – also riding a Ducati V2 for John Burrows’ Dungannon team – claiming fifth at the Temple Club’s meeting.