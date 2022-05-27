McAdoo Racing and Adam McLean withdraw from Isle of Man TT

A statement from the Cookstown-based outfit on Friday said the decision had been taken collectively.

The statement said: “We have decided as a team to sit out the 2022 TT races due to a lack of track time so far this season. Adam’s two crashes at the Cookstown and subsequent concussion meant we also missed the Tandragee.

“This left us behind the eight-ball at the North West 200 and with a number of set-up issues there we decided along with Adam to miss this year’s event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam McLean on the McAdoo Kawasaki at the North West 200.

“Adam hasn’t raced there since 2018 and that was his first proper attempt at the Mountain Course. We felt underprepared – and the TT is just too intense in these circumstances.