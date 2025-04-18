Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Dunlop and Team LRP Poland qualified 14th overall for the famous Le Mans 24-Hours race in France.

Isle of Man TT legend Dunlop joined Danny Webb, Enzo Boulom and Marek Szkopek on the BMW M1000RR machine during practice, qualifying and night qualifying at Circuit Bugatti.

The iconic race is the opening round of the FIM Endurance World Championship and will give Dunlop some valuable track time as he prepares for the first major road race of the season at the North West 200 next month, before he returns to the TT, where he broke his uncle Joey’s record of 26 victories last year to set a new benchmark of 29 wins.

Dunlop’s team were 11th overall in the headline EWC category, with pole going to the Yamalube YART Yamaha team after German rider Marvin Fritz set a new lap record in 1m 34.489s, edging out the Yoshimura SERT Suzuki squad.

Michael Dunlop and Team LRP Poland qualified 14th fastest overall for the Le Mans 24-Hours race in France. (Photo by www.photopsp.com/Lukasz Swiderek)

Last year, Dunlop finished 16th overall and seventh in the Superstock category at Le Mans for the French TR27 team on a Honda Fireblade.

The 36-year-old has been linked with a return to BMW machinery this year after two seasons competing on 1000cc Honda machinery.