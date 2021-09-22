Michael Dunlop in BSB return for Buildbase Suzuki at Oulton Park

Dunlop will renew his links with the Hawk Racing team to ride the GSX-R1000 alongside Gino Rea at the Cheshire circuit.

The Ballymoney man won the Senior TT for Hawk Racing in 2017 and was also victorious around the Mountain Course on Hawk-backed BMW machinery.

Dunlop is the latest stand-in rider for Danny Kent, who continues to recover from injuries he sustained in a spill at Donington Park.

Michael Dunlop on the Buildbase Suzuki.

Team manager, Steve Hicken, said: “We’ve always maintained a close relationship with Michael and have enjoyed plenty of success together, especially on the roads.

“With everything that’s gone on over the last 18 months or so, we were more than happy to welcome Michael back into the team this weekend to not only maintain our presence with two Superbikes on the grid, but also help give him some more track time.”

Round nine of the championship this weekend signals the start of the BSB Showdown, with eight riders set to battle it out to be crowned champion between now and the final round 11 at Brands Hatch (October 15-17).

Dunlop was in action in the previous round at Silverstone, where he rode the Dynavolt Triumph for Simon Buckmaster’s PTR-run outfit in the Supersport races as a replacement for injured American Brandon Paasch.