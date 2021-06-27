Michael Dunlop narrowly outside points at Oulton Park

Michael Dunlop on the DC Racing BMW at Oulton Park. Picture: David Yeomans Photography.

The Ballymoney man finished in 17th place on the DC Racing BMW in the opening race of the season.

Dunlop, who qualified 24th, has been noticeably more active this year, taking advantage of the opportunity to participate in a number of BSB tests.

In March, the 19-time Isle of Man TT winner made his debut at the legendary Daytona 200 in Florida, finishing in an impressive 11th place on the RPMmoto.com Kawasaki ZX6.

His previous race outing was also a short circuit meeting at the ‘King of Kirkistown’ event in Co Down last September.

Last year, the 32-year-old was set to ride a Ducati Panigale V4 for Paul Bird’s team at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT, before the road racing calendar was essentially wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ulster rider did not compete at the Cookstown 100 last September – the only Irish road race to go ahead in 2020 – but fans will be hoping to see him in action at his home event in Armoy at the end of July, where he has won the blue riband ‘Race of Legends’ race eight times in a row.

