Michael Dunlop is hopeful of a strong result at this weekend’s legendary Le Mans 24-Hours Endurance World Championship race in France.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox.

The record 29-time Isle of Man TT winner is riding a Dunlop-shod BMW M1000RR for Team LRP Poland at the opening round of the FIM EWC series, which takes place from Thursday until Sunday.

Dunlop, competing in the headline Formula EWC class, said: “It’s a tough race but it’s a good event and come race day the atmosphere is mental.

“Le Mans really is a big-hitter, it’s a race everybody talks about and I don’t see why I can’t do well. I’ve got good team-mates, but the problem with Le Mans is you can think all you want but when you come here it really is a lottery.”

Michael Dunlop on the Team LRP Poland BMW M1000RR.

Mixed conditions are forecast this weekend but Dunlop, who finished 16th overall and seventh in the Superstock category at Le Mans last year, said it was a matter of adapting to whatever scenario unfolds.

“The temperature does drop down a bit, but it is what it is, it’s one of those things that you just have to suck it up and get on with it,” he added.

“You can have rain in the middle of the night, it could be freezing or it could be not so bad, it just depends. Even racing around here at night is okay.

“The lights from the bikes, the theme park and the campfires means it’s well lit up. And you’ve already done 10 hours by then and the track doesn’t really change, it just goes a bit darker.”

The 36-year-old is joined in the Team LRP line-up by Briton Danny Webb, Frenchman Enzo Boulom and Polish rider Marek Szkopek.

Free practice, first Qualifying and night practice takes place on Thursday followed by second qualifying on Friday morning.