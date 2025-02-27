Michael Sweeney says the mooted return of Irish road racing in the Republic of Ireland this summer is ‘great for everybody’.

Prohibitive insurance costs have prevented any races taking place in the south since 2022.

The breakaway Road Race Alliance of Ireland (RRAI) has obtained insurance cover for several races this year, including Walderstown in Co Westmeath, Athea in Co Limerick and the Faugheen 50 meeting in Co Tipperary.

The organisation split from the governing body in the south – Motorcycling Ireland – last October.

Michael Sweeney on the MJR BMW at the Skerries 100 in 2022, which was the last year when road racing took place in the Republic of Ireland. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Skerries man Sweeney, one of the sport’s top names and a multiple Irish road racing champion, is expecting strong grids for the eagerly anticipated return of road racing in the south.

“I think so, by the way they’re talking it looks like it’s going to happen,” said Sweeney, asked if he expects racing to resume once again.

“If it happens, well and good, it’s going to be great for everybody.

“I think it would be quite competitive to be fair because if they come back and it’s a good weekend, you never know – big Derek (Sheils) could throw the bike in the back of the van and rock up, there’s talk that (Derek) McGee is back and would do the southern rounds and I’m sure (Mike) Browne is going to rock up.

“There’s also (Marcus) Simpson and (Kevin) Keyes and a lot of other lads, so I think it’d be brilliant and it would be great for the spectators.

“We’ve a lot of up and coming lads from the south as well, who will do a good job.”

The Tandragee 100 in Co Armagh is also on the calendar in Northern Ireland this year after a three-year absence, joining the Cookstown 100, North West 200 and Armoy events.

Sweeney added: “It’s brilliant that Tandragee is back this year and I think there’s going to be a very good entry for that as well because big Conor (Cummins) is going to do it, so it will be good.”

Sweeney has been testing in Spain on the Martin Jones Racing BMW M1000RR as he gears up for the new road racing season and is eager to gain as much track time as possible before the Cookstown 100 in April.

He returned to action last year after a serious accident at the North West 200, which forced him to miss most of the 2023 season.

“It was a chance to get to learn the bike a bit more and just try to get back and get as much mileage in as I can before the season starts and just be ready,” said Sweeney of the recent test at Cartagena.

“The plan is to do Cookstown, the North West, TT, Tandragee and then the Southern 100, and whatever is happening in the south.”