Northern Ireland’s six-time World Superbike Champion, Jonathan Rea, has added a further prestigious award to his impressive collection after he attended a ceremony at Buckingham Place to accept his OBE from The Princess Royal.

“I am truly humbled and honoured to be recognised yet again at this level for my achievements and contribution to motorcycling. It seems like only yesterday I was collecting my MBE from Prince William at the Palace, but to receive an OBE from The Princess Royal and be amongst so many amazing names and legends who have also received one, is beyond anything I could have imagined.”

Jonathan attended the ceremony at the prestigious Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace with his wife Tatia, sister Chloe and brother Richard who were all there to show their support and celebrate this remarkable achievement

Jonathan Rea with his wife Tatia at Buckingham Palace where he received his OBE from the Princess Royal

“It really is such a privilege for me to have been made an OBE in the late Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s Honours and to collect this honour not just for myself, but on behalf of my family, the wider Kawasaki Racing Team, and my fans, here in Northern Ireland and across the world.

“What an amazing opportunity to shine a light on world class motorcycle racing and especially the talent we have that comes from my part of the world. It helps for me to stay focussed and fighting at the front in the World Superbike Championship."